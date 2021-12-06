ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shooting at bar across from police station leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, Texas cops say

By Mike Stunson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at an El Paso bar, authorities say. The shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Headquarters Taphouse, a restaurant/bar across the street from the El Paso Police Department headquarters. A man from Fort Bliss...

Wild Georgia shooting leaves 2 people and a cop dead

A wild shooting in a residential neighborhood in Georgia on Tuesday night has left three victims dead, including a field training police officer, police said. Clayton County police officers responded to reports of a woman and a teenage boy shot at two different locations at about 8:40 p.m. The mayhem unfolded near Jervis Court in the community of Rex, authorities said.
Police: One dead, two seriously injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a northwest Charlotte home early Sunday morning. Officers were called out for a noise complaint just before 5 a.m. to the 1700 block of Harland Street, over at the Glenhaven subdivision. Sir Marquise...
Police: 3 dead, 8 injured after shooting at Michigan high school

OXFORD, Mich. (WEYI) — Police say three people are dead and eight are injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a Michigan high school. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said at a news conference that investigators were still trying to figure out the motive for the shooting at Oxford High School.
Shooting In Southwest Philadelphia Leaves 4 Men Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left four men injured in Southwest Philadelphia.The shooting happened at South 50th Street and Woodland Avenue. The department said a 22- and 21-year-old were both shot in the leg and sent to a local hospital. Both are said to be...
Breaking News: Oxford, MI: Shooting at Oxford High School leaves several students dead, several people injured and a sophomore student taken into police custody.

Sources: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Oxford Community Schools (Information):. Oxford, Michigan: A shooting has occurred at Oxford High School leaving several students dead, several people injured and a sophomore student has been taken into police custody. Pictures: Fox 2 Detroit (Courtesy):. Multiple calls about the shooting began coming into...
Deadly bar shooting: Battle Creek Police urge witnesses to come forward

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police are urging witnesses to come forward to shed light on a deadly bar shooting that happened early Thanksgiving morning. Police Chief Jim Blocker held a news conference Wednesday to give an update on the investigation into the shooting at Cricket Club on West Michigan Avenue.
Officer Injured, Suspect Dead Following Coral Gables Police-Involved Shooting

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in Coral Gables that resulted in a fatality. According to Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak, it all started Sunday morning when someone called about people trying to break into vehicles in the 100 block of Calabria Ave. “Upon arrival, our first officer observed the individuals actually breaking into a vehicle with the door open and the hood up,” explained Hudak. “Upon engaging the individuals, the first arriving officer and the second arriving officer discharged their firearms in an attempt to prevent or to protect their lives.” As a result of the shooting, Hudak said, one suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. A second suspect was taken into custody. One of the responding officers was hospitalized in good condition. No word on the type of injury suffered by the officer. Hudak said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be the lead investigative agency as this is an officer-involved shooting.
Police in Texas are searching for a suspect after mall shooting leaves one injured and shoppers are forced to shelter-in-place

Police in Texas are searching for a suspect after one person was shot at a mall in Killeen on Tuesday evening, forcing shoppers to shelter-in-place. Police received a call around 7:17 p.m. about a disturbance at Killeen Mall and as officers arrived, they were told one person had been shot, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said.
Minneapolis Police looking for suspect in gas station deadly shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the community's help to identify and locate a suspect in the fatal shooting at Winner Gas Station on Wednesday night. Police say it appears the suspect, pictured in a surveillance photo, shot a man after a short conversation. He...
Saturday shootings leave one dead, four injured in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – A pregnant woman is dead, a teenager is fighting for his life and three other people are hurt following three separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday. The fatal shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. near 41st and Lancaster. Milwaukee police say a 24-year-old woman and 22-year-old man both showed up at the hospital, but the woman passed away.
