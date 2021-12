If someone asked you what the largest restaurant in Florida was, would you know the answer? For Tampa residents, this might be an easy answer. Not only is Columbia Restaurant in Tampa, Florida the largest restaurant in the state, but it also holds the title for one of the oldest Spanish restaurants in the entire […] The post The Largest Restaurant In Florida Has 15 Dining Rooms And An Unforgettable Menu appeared first on Only In Your State.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO