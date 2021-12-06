ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mexico auto output, exports fall again on semiconductor shortage

By Anthony Esposito
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEZH1_0dFPZ7OR00

MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive production and exports fell for the fifth month running in November, figures from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Monday, as ongoing shortages of semiconductors put the brakes on the industry.

Mexican automotive production plunged by 20.25% from November 2020 to 248,960 vehicles, while auto exports declined by 16.46% to 240,341 units, the INEGI data showed.

A global semiconductor shortage has prompted automakers in Mexico and the rest of North America to implement rolling shutdowns, curtailing production and hitting workers hard.

"The stoppages are due to the shortage of semiconductors, and yes, production decreased due to the shortage," a spokesperson for the Mexico operations of Detroit-based General Motors Co (GM.N) said in response to a query about falling output.

INEGI data showed that GM Mexico's production fell 43.7% in November from a year earlier, to 40,534 units.

Nissan's Mexico unit told Reuters the shortage was also impacting production, after INEGI data showed its output plummeted 27.2% in November to 41,525 vehicles.

Mexican auto parts industry group INA said the global semiconductor shortage could be further complicated in 2022 as fifth-generation (5G) technologies are adopted.

"We estimate the impact due to semiconductor shortage will last at least until the first quarter of next year. But this is coupled with a very important issue, which is the switch from 4G networks to 5G," INA interim chief Alberto Bustamante said.

Bustamante estimated the impact due to the chip shortage could begin normalizing as of the second quarter of 2022.

Mexico's auto production fell by 20% to 3.04 million vehicles last year during the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA) has forecast that it could drop by up to 5% more in 2021.

AMIA chief Fausto Cuevas forecast that Mexico's auto production would return to pre-pandemic levels by late 2023 or in 2024.

In the first 11 months of 2021, Mexican automotive production fell by 0.68% from the same period last year to 2,767,004 vehicles, while auto exports over the same period increased by 3.02% to 2,479,515 units, INEGI figures show.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito in Mexico City and Ricardo Figueroa and Marion Giraldo in Santiago Editing by William Maclean and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Grupo Mexico sells almost all shares in airport operator GAP

MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Railroad and mining company Grupo Mexico has sold almost all of its shares in Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), a regulatory filing showed on Friday. The two companies had been locked in a legal battle since 2011 when Grupo Mexico said...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Mexico reports 199 more deaths from COVID-19

MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 2,992 new COVID-19 cases and 199 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of infections to 3,914,706 and the death toll since the pandemic began to 296,385. The health ministry has previously said that the real...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Spain's October industrial output unexpectedly falls

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Spain's calendar-adjusted industrial output unexpectedly contracted in October, official data from the national statistics institute (INE) showed on Friday. Industrial output fell 0.9% year-on-year in October, INE said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.7% increase. The October reading was the lowest since a 1.9%...
ECONOMY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Beef, pork exports fall as corn, soybeans climb

The USDA says beef and pork export sales dropped during the week ending December 2nd. Beef hit a marketing year low following a cancellation by South Korea, but on the positive side, sales for 2022 delivery topped 10,000 tons. Pork sales were less than half of last week with a net reduction for China. China was the biggest buyer of U.S. soybeans and sorghum, also purchasing more than 200,000 tons of U.S. corn, and while wheat recovered from the prior week’s marketing year low, sales were below average. Last week marked the halfway point in the marketing year for wheat and the end of the first quarter for corn, sorghum, and soybeans.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#On Semiconductor#Semiconductor Industry#Mexican#General Motors Co#Inegi Data#Ina
just-auto.com

China’s auto industry steps up export drive

China’s automotive industry has stepped up its efforts to expand into global markets, with many local vehicle manufacturers having doubled their overseas sales this year even as the domestic Chinese market continues to stagnate. The Chinese vehicle market’s explosive two decade-long growth has come to a halt after peaking...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Nissan executive expects semiconductor shortage to continue until mid-2022

(Reuters) – Japanese carmaker Nissan’s Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta expects supply chain constraints and the global semiconductor shortage to continue until at least mid-2022, he said on Tuesday. “The pandemic has really disrupted the supply chain around the world and (the) automotive industry has been impacted much more than...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Unit Auto Sales Struggle As Shortages Continue

Sales of light vehicles totaled 12.9 million at an annual rate in November, down slightly from a 13.0 million pace in October. Sales of light vehicles totaled 12.9 million at an annual rate in November, down slightly from a 13.0 million pace in October. The November result was the sixth consecutive month below the 16 to 18 million range, matching the six-month span from March through August 2020 (see first chart). Sales are about 25 percent below the five-year average rate of 17.2 million through December 2019. Weak auto sales is largely a result of component shortages that have limited production, resulting in plunging inventory and surging prices.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Nissan
californiaagnet.com

Despite Difficulties, U.S. Pork Exports to Mexico Show Promise

USDA International Trade Report — Mexico is the third-largest pork importer in the world and traditionally the largest U.S. market for pork exports by volume. Over the past few years, shipments to this important market have faced headwinds. First, retaliatory tariffs related to Section 232 actions disadvantaged U.S. product. Then the coronavirus pandemic and a weak Mexican economy weighed on demand.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Flora Growth To Export Its Two Cannabis Brands To Mexico And Spain

Cannabis producer Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced on Thursday that its Flora Beauty division has received initial orders for its Mind Naturals and Awe CBD skincare brands. The Miami and Toronto-based company said first orders would be exported to Mexico and Spain in December of 2021. Evergreen CBD has issued...
ECONOMY
jack1065.com

South Korea factory output falls at fastest pace since May 2020 on auto chip shortage

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s factory output in October shrank at its sharpest pace in nearly 1-1/2 years, government data showed on Tuesday, as global chip shortages continued to weigh on car production. Industrial output last month unexpectedly fell by a seasonally adjusted 3.0% month-on-month, Statistics Korea data showed, following...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Daimler Truck Pegs Revenue Loss From Semiconductor Shortage in Billions

The global semiconductor shortage will cost billions in lost revenue for soon-to-be-independent Daimler Truck, and the situation is likely to continue into 2022, CEO Martin Daum told a German newspaper. In comments to Automobilwoche reported on Sunday, Daum said the chip shortage would be a significant financial hit. "It is...
ECONOMY
thedetroitbureau.com

U.S. Commerce Chief: Country at “Inflection Point” in Semiconductor Shortage

The U.S. must get “serious” about rebuilding its semiconductor manufacturing sector, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was set to tell business leaders during a visit to Detroit Monday. The U.S. is at an “inflection point,” Raimondo said, and can no longer depend on foreign sources for the critically needed chips that...
U.S. POLITICS
Boston Globe

Confidence falls again

Business confidence in Massachusetts fell for the fourth straight month as employers fretted about a surge in COVID-19 cases, supply chain woes, and signs of sharp inflation. Associated Industries of Massachusetts reported on Wednesday that its Business Confidence Index fell to 57.9 in November, down a half of a point from October. Logistics concerns were cited by several businesses as top of mind, with one of the 155 respondents to the latest poll saying they are turning away customers because they can’t ensure delivery times and another complaining that they expect supply-chain disruptions to continue until late 2022. While all readings above 50 indicate a mood that is generally more positive than negative, the index is now at its lowest point since March. Large companies tended to be more bullish about the future than small companies, and businesses north of Boston remained significantly more positive than those in other locations. Before trending downward, the index had reached its highest point for the year in July at 65.6 following a widespread lifting of COVID-19 business restrictions and the widespread availability of vaccinations in late spring. — JON CHESTO.
BUSINESS
Mercury News

Opinion: Facing chip shortage, U.S. must train semiconductor workforce

As we slide into the holiday shopping season, many consumers will soon face the effects of the global semiconductor chip shortage that has hobbled sales of cars and electronics products for nearly a year. The shortage has forced companies to revise sales projections downward, with the cost to the auto...
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Europe's car industry too reliant on other regions, says Bosch chairman

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Europe's automotive sector has become too reliant on Asia and other regions for vital components such as semiconductors and battery cells, Bosch's (ROBG.UL) outgoing chairman told a German newspaper. Automotive Chips and battery cells have become the two most important components in the age of...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Report: Critical talent shortage for over 70,000 semiconductor manufacturing jobs

New research from Eightfold AI shows there will be a critical talent shortage to fill the expected 70,000+ new jobs for highly skilled people that semiconductor fabrication plants are expected to create. The reality is that the U.S. workforce lacks individuals who have the right skillsets to manage the potential reshoring of semiconductor manufacturing for the most critical applications, such as automotive or defense.
JOBS
Reuters

Reuters

243K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy