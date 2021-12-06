ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandville, MI

First responders deliver toys to patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
Seventeen different police and first responder agencies arrived at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on Tuesday with a large supply of toys for the patients there.

Brian Farber / Fox 17
Brian Farber / Fox 17

Toy Express was spearheaded by the Grandville Police Department, which wrote the grant to the First Responders Children’s Foundation for the event, according to a news release Monday.

First responders arrived at the hospital about 10:30 a.m. with the toys.

Agencies participating in the caravan are: Spectrum Security Police, Granville Police, Granville Fire, Michigan State Police, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Rapids Police Department, Wyoming Police, Kentwood Police, Walker Police, East Grand Rapids DPS, Rockford DPS, Sparta Police, Grand Rapids Community College Police, Plainfield Township Fire, American Medical Response, Life EMS, Silent Observer, First Responders Children’s Foundation, Lowell Police and Grand Valley State University Police.

Silent Observer

“Silent Observer is so appreciative of this donation and is thrilled that Grandville Police Department and the FRCP are recognizing Silent Observer’s efforts involving Project Night Lights, and all the first responders who give up their time, month after month, to show their love and support of the patients at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital,” said Chris Cameron, executive director of Silent Observer.

Brian Farber / Fox 17

Comments / 0

 

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

