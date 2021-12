Microsoft has told its partners that some customers will be charged 20% more for subscriptions to its Office suite if they want to have monthly plans, CNBC reported Monday. The company has not announced specifics of its price changes, but Microsoft clearly wants to move its massive Office customer base to annual subscriptions. The move comes as part of the debut of its New Commerce Experience for Office, an overhaul of the way its software is purchased through business partners, which will begin in 2022.

