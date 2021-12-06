ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown chamber hosts town’s first ice skating event

The Smithtown Chamber of Commerce kicked off the holiday season when it hosted the town’s first Ice Skating Rink on Main Street event Saturday, Dec. 4. From 2 to 7 p.m., families...

TBR News Media

Destination: North Pole — Letters collected for Santa during Miller Place event

The Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society hosted its annual Visit with Mailman Mark event on the grounds of the historic 1720 William Miller House on Dec. 5. Children eagerly lined up in front of the building that once served as the area’s original post office to greet Mailman Mark and give him their letter to Santa who promised that they would all receive letters back from the North Pole before Christmas.
MILLER PLACE, NY
TBR News Media

Town celebrates Christmas festivites at Rocky Point Tree Lighting

On Dec. 4, Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) and Councilwoman Jane Bonner (R-Rocky Point) celebrated the 37th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Rocky Point. The event was held at the corner of Broadway and Prince Road where residents were treated to holiday carols performed by local Girl and Boy Scout troops and holiday musical selections performed by the Rocky Point Eighth Grade orchestra, Middle School Brass Ensemble and the Rocky Point High School Jazz Band.
ROCKY POINT, NY
TBR News Media

Kids Korner: December 9 to December 16, 2021

Visit Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown on Dec. 9 for an Owl Prowl from 6 to 8 p.m. to meet and learn about some of their resident owls. Embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night and maybe call in an owl or two. Dress warmly, and bring a flashlight. Open to families with children ages 5y and up. Tickets are $15. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org or call 979-6344.
KIDS
TBR News Media

Santa Claus visits historic Longwood Estate

On Dec. 4, Town of Brookhaven Councilman Michael Loguercio was at historic Longwood Estate in Ridge to welcome Santa Claus to the Town’s annual “Santa, Trains, Old Fashion Sleigh Ride and Hot Cocoa” celebration. The traditional holiday event included a meet and greet with Santa for the children and their families, along with a holiday trains display, sleigh rides, popcorn and chestnuts that were “roasted on an open fire.” Hundreds of children and their families attended the celebration as Santa accepted the handwritten letters from each of the kids who took the time to share what they wanted for Christmas this year. Santa arrived in a Ridge Fire Department Fire Police Van driven by his favorite Elf, Councilman Loguercio. Mrs. Claus was in attendance, along with three more of Santa’s elves.
RIDGE, NY
TBR News Media

Your Turn: Port Jefferson Dickens Festival extended through Dec. 18

Welcome to Dickens in December! The 25th annual Charles Dickens Festival has been gently extended with activities on Saturday, Dec. 11 and 18. The Village will present two concerts per day, one in the Masonic Lodge and one in the Village Center’s Skip Jack room. The not-to-be-missed Festival of Trees will delight all those who visit the Village Center’s second floor and the streets will once again play host to a host of Dickens street characters.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
TBR News Media

Part two: Reflections on Jefferson’s Ferry’s 20th anniversary

Over its 20 years in existence, Jefferson’s Ferry has been home to a significant number of accomplished and creative older adults who have been groundbreakers, innovators, educators and artists. All were original thinkers with a desire to do something that hadn’t been done before, and many of these residents wrote books about their work, which can be found in the Jefferson’s Ferry library collection.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Stony Brook holiday favorite returns

Hundreds filled Stony Brook Village Center Sunday, Dec. 5, for the return of an old favorite. Last year The Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s Annual Holiday Festival had to be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year the event returned for the 42nd year. From noon to 6 p.m., the shopping center was filled with activities including performances, music from WALK 97.5, a petting zoo and more.
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Holiday Toy Drive heads to Smithtown Dec. 11

To help families throughout our region enjoy a Happy Holiday season, Senator Mario R. Mattera (2nd Senate District) will be hosting a very special Holiday Toy Drive on Saturday, December 11th. The special event will be from 11 am to 2 pm at the Frank O. Arthur Brush Barn in Smithtown, which is located at 245 Middle Country Road.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Town of Brookhaven hosts Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 10

Kick off the holiday season at the Town of Brookhaven’s annual tree lighting at the Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville on Friday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. The event will feature costumed characters, complimentary candy canes, musical entertainment and a special appearance by Santa Claus who will arrive by helicopter and then assist with the countdown to light the tree. Event sponsors include Texas Roadhouse, Eastern Helicopters, WALK 97.5, WBLI, WBAB and My Country 96.1. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child in need. For more information, call 631-451-6100 or visit www.brookhavenny.gov.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
TBR News Media

WMHO presents Stony Brook ‘Winter Walks Through Time’

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) presents a new seasonal walking tour titled “Winter Walks Through Time” that will feature stories passed down through the ages and new interpretations of Stony Brook Village from indigenous people to modern day marketing. Participants in the walking tour will enjoy new stories about...
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Your Turn: LISCA holiday concert set for Dec. 11

The Long Island Symphonic Choral Association (LISCA) and Island Chamber Players present a holiday concert of music from the baroque period on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. A lovely venue, the Three Village Church, 322 Main St., Setauket, will host this exciting program which features works by Bach, Charpentier and well-known selections from Handel’s Messiah. Eric Stewart, director and conductor of both groups, will take the baton.
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Smithtown residents usher in the holiday season

The Town of Smithtown hosted its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Town Hall on the evening of Dec.1. The holiday event included choruses and kickline teams from local schools, a visit from Santa, snacks and more before elected town officials started the countdown to light Smithtown’s Christmas tree.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Holiday Tree Lightings on the North Shore this weekend

Enjoy caroling, treats, tree lightings, special visits from Santa, and more on the North Shore this weekend. Check next week’s TIMES … and dates for tree lightings taking place on Dec. 11 and 12. Cold Spring Harbor. The Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will...
GREENLAWN, NY
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

