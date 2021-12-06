ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Fury issues statement after being forced out of Jake Paul fight with illness and injury

By Susan Cox
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tommy Fury has issued a statement after being forced to withdraw from his slated boxing match with Jake Paul on December 18. Fury (7-0) had last competed on Paul’s undercard back in August, where he scored a decision win over Anthony Taylor. That same evening, ‘The Problem Child’ defeated former UFC...

Chael Sonnen explains why Jake Paul made the ‘biggest mistake’ of his career by rematching Tyron Woodley

Chael Sonnen believes Jake Paul rematching Tyron Woodley is a big mistake for him. Paul was supposed to headline a Showtime pay-per-view boxing card on December 18 against Tommy Fury. It was an intriguing matchup but on Monday, it was revealed Fury was out of the fight due to an injury and Woodley will now rematch Paul, yet Sonnen isn’t a fan of it for Paul.
firstsportz.com

“He should change his name to Tommy Fumbles,” Henry Cejudo flames Tommy Fury for pulling out from Jake Paul fight

The British professional boxer and undefeated Catchweight boxer, Tommy Fury pulled out from the biggest fight of his boxing career that was scheduled against the Youtuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul on 18th December. Tommy Fury is the half-brother of Heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury and during the build-up for...
The Independent

‘I couldn’t breathe’: Tommy Fury opens up on why he pulled out of Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury has opened up on his withdrawal from his boxing match with Jake Paul, elaborating on his initial reasons for pulling out of next weekend’s fight.Fury, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson, was due to face YouTube star Paul in Florida on 18 December but cited a chest infection and broken rib on Monday as he withdrew from the bout.Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, who was outpointed by Paul when they boxed one another in August, will step in for Fury, who has said he wants to reschedule his fight with Paul for the new year.“So guys, I’m...
Boxing Scene

John Fury: Tommy Would Be Ready To Fight Jake Paul in March

John Fury, father and trainer of unbeaten light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury, indicates that his son will be ready to face Jake Paul in March. Fury was scheduled to collide with Paul on December 18 in Tampa, as the main event of a Showtime Pay-Per-View card, but on Monday he officially withdrew from the bout due to injury.
Bob Arum on the ‘amateur pedigree’ of Jake Paul: “I’m inclined to believe that an experienced fighter in his weight class will demolish him”

Boxing promoter Bob Arum has shared his thoughts on Jake Paul and how the YouTuber would fare against a experienced fighter. Paul (4-0) is set to rematch former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (0-1) in his next fight on December 18 in Tampa Bay, this after his original opponent Tommy Fury was forced to withdraw from the event due to injury (more on that here).
Tyron Woodley
Tommy Fury
Jake Paul
The Independent

‘It’s very possible’: Jake Paul claims Tyson Fury caused Tommy Fury’s injury

Jake Paul has claimed Tyson Fury could have caused the rib injury which forced his half-brother Tommy Fury to pull out of his next fight.YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul was due to fight Tommy Fury in a highly anticipated fight on 18 December. But the former reality TV star Fury pulled out of the fight due to a rib injury and a chest infection.The Fury’s father, John, claimed the injury was caused by a “17-stone idiot” who punched his son in the stomach during his training camp. However, Paul believes heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury may have done the damage by slamming...
fadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Shares A Statement About His Divorce From Molly Qerim: “After Being Separated For Almost A Year, Molly And I Have Officially Decided To Go Our Separate Ways."

Jalen Rose broke his silence after filing for divorce from Molly Qerim. The former NBA player-turned-analyst married the ESPN talent in 2018, but their relationship hasn't gone as planned, prompting them to go in separate ways. Back in April, Rose filed for divorce, per TMZ Sports. They stated that the...
MMA Fighting

UFC 269 results: Julianna Pena shocks the world, taps out Amanda Nunes to become bantamweight champion

Julianna Pena promised she would shock the world at UFC 269 and that’s exactly what she delivered. The former Ultimate Fighter winner pulled off one of the most improbable upsets in the history of the sport after tapping out Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke in the second round to become the new bantamweight champion. It was an incredible display of heart and determination as Pena forced Nunes into a brawl, which allowed her to maximize the damage she was inflicting before taking the fight to the ground to wrap up the submission.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley squashes beef with Cody Garbrandt: ‘He’s a flyweight now’

Sean O’Malley is moving on from his wish of facing Cody Garbrandt, and he holds nothing against the former bantamweight champion. For the better part of the past year, O’Malley and Garbrandt have feuded over social media, with O’Malley repeatedly trying to bait Garbrandt into a fight, including calling out “No Love” after his stoppage victory over Kris Moutinho at UFC 260 in July. Ultimately, O’Malley’s attempts fell short and Garbrandt is set to make his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France on the main card of UFC 269 next week, immediately following O’Malley’s own fight on that card against rising contender Raulian Paiva. But though the two will undoubtedly cross paths next week, O’Malley says that he anticipates smooth sailing for the event as he has put the feud behind him, given Garbrandt’s drop down to 125 pounds.
Sean Strickland responds after being dubbed a “psychopath” by Sean O’Malley

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has responded after after being dubbed a “psychopath” by bantamweight Sean O’Malley. Strickland (24-3 MMA) was slated to compete against former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold last month at UFC 268. Unfortunately for fight fans, ‘Rocky’ was forced to pullout of the contest due to injury and Sean was removed from the card.
Jimmy Crute issues statement following brutal KO loss to Jamahal Hill at UFC Vegas 44

UFC light heavyweight contender Jimmy Crute issued a statement following his brutal KO loss to Jamahal Hill at UFC Vegas 44. Hill needed just 48 seconds to drop Crute and knock him out with follow-up punches on the ground. For Hill, it was a huge bounceback win after getting finished by Paul Craig in devastating fashion in his last outing. For Crute, meanwhile, it was a brutal KO loss, and his second straight defeat via stoppage after losing via TKO to Anthony Smith in his last fight. To make matters worse, Crute appeared to suffer damage around the eye area of his face.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 269 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on the scene for Saturday’s UFC 269 event. UFC 269 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2/ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+. In the main event, Charles Oliveira will look...
