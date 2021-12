AURORA, Ohio -- Almost 17 years ago, I was diagnosed with heart failure and my life changed forever. I spent 12 years on the heart transplant list, and I’m one of only a handful of people in the world who has been resuscitated three separate times and lived to talk about how grateful I am that I’m still here. Living so close to death totally reshaped my perspective on life, and it clarified the importance for me of helping people in our community.

AURORA, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO