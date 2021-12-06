ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deutsche Post CEO to be given contract extension, sources say

By Reuters
 5 days ago
DUESSELDORF, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) Chief Executive Frank Appel is likely to have his contract extended, two people close to the matter told Reuters, adding that the group's supervisory board would discuss the matter on Wednesday.

Deutsche Post declined to comment.

Sources told Reuters on Sunday that Appel, whose contract expires in 2022, is also favourite to become the next supervisory board chairman of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE). read more

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Christoph Steitz Editing by Sabine Wollrab and David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

