Shop Ulta Beauty's Holiday Beauty Blitz and take 50% off makeup, hair and skincare gifts

By Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
 5 days ago
Shop Ulta Beauty's Holiday Beauty Blitz and save up to 50% on makeup, hair and skincare gifts

Holiday shopping just got a festive makeover thanks to the month-long Ulta Beauty sale. The brand’s annual Holiday Beauty Blitz sale offers up to 50% off on different makeup, skincare, hair products and more every week until Saturday, December 25 . Right now, you can score great deals on gifts for the beauty-lover in your life, the skincare guru and of course, must-have products for yourself! This week, whether you are looking to refresh your winter skincare routine with a few new staples from Mario Badescu or pick up a new set of Morphe makeup brushes to start the new year with, these Ulta Beauty holiday deals have you covered.

While the Ulta Beauty Holiday Beauty Blitz goes on until Saturday, December 25 , new deals will be revealed every Sunday, so you’ll want to shop fast. Now through Saturday, December 11 , Ulta Beauty shoppers can score some incredible deals on top-rated beauty brands like Buxom , Mario Badescu , Morphe and BareMinerals .

Reviewed recommends the Mario Badescu Caffeine Eye Cream to minimize eye puffiness and right now, you can get it, as well as all Mario Badescu products, for 25% off—that brings the price from $18 down to $13.50. For the makeup maven looking for a new lip shade, the fan-favorite Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish is on sale for two for $30, down from $21 for one.

From makeup and beauty tools to must-have skincare sets, these dazzling deals are only available through Saturday, December 11 , so be sure to stock up while you can! See below for a few of our favorite Ulta Beauty Holiday Beauty Blitz offers this week.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop Ulta Beauty's Holiday Beauty Blitz and take 50% off makeup, hair and skincare gifts

