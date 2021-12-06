ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin trial: Defendant wins dispute over $50B in Bitcoin

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJeTJ_0dFPY8Ex00

Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin , prevailed in a civil trial verdict Monday against the family of a deceased business partner that claimed it was owed half of a cryptocurrency fortune worth tens of billions.

A Florida jury found that Wright did not owe half of 1.1 million Bitcoin to the family of David Kleiman. The jury did award $100 million in intellectual property rights to a joint venture between the two men, a fraction of what Kleiman's lawyers were asking for at trial.

“This was a tremendous victory for our side," said Andres Rivero of Rivero Mestre LLP, the lead lawyer representing Wright.

David Kleiman died in April 2013 at the age of 46. Led by his brother Ira Kleiman, his family has claimed David Kleiman and Wright were close friends and co-created Bitcoin through a partnership.

At the center of the trial were 1.1 million Bitcoin, worth approximately $50 billion based on Monday’s prices. These were among the first Bitcoin to be created through mining and could only be owned by a person or entity involved with the digital currency from its beginning — such as Bitcoin's creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Now the cryptocurrency community will be looking to see if Wright follows through on his promise to prove he is the owner of the Bitcoin. Doing so would lend credence to Wright's claim, first made in 2016, that he is Nakamoto.

The case tried in federal court in Miami was highly technical, with the jury listening to explanations of the intricate workings of cryptocurrencies as well as the murky origins of how Bitcoin came to be. Jurors took a full week to deliberate, repeatedly asking questions of lawyers on both sides as well as the judge on how cryptocurrencies work as well as the business relationship between the two men. At one point the jurors signaled to the judge that they were deadlocked.

Bitcoin’s origins have always been a bit of a mystery, which is why this trial has drawn so much attention from outsiders. In October 2008 during the height of the financial crisis, a person or group of people going by the name “Satoshi Nakamoto” published a paper laying out a framework for a digital currency that would not be tied to any legal or sovereign authority. Mining for the currency, which involves computers solving mathematical equations, began a few months later.

The name Nakamoto, roughly translated from Japanese to mean “at the center of,” was never considered to be the real name of Bitcoin’s creator.

Wright's claim that he is Nakamoto has been met with skepticism from a sizeable portion of the cryptocurrency community. Due to its structure, all transactions of Bitcoin are public and the 1.1 million Bitcoin in question have remained untouched since their creation. Members of the Bitcoin community have regularly called for Wright to move just a fraction of the coins into a separate account to prove ownership and show that he truly is as wealthy as he claims.

During the trial, both Wright and other cryptocurrency experts testified under oath that Wright owns the Bitcoin in question. Wright said he would prove his ownership if he were to win at trial.

The lawyers for W&K Information Defense Research LLC, the joint venture between the two men, said they were “gratified” that the jury awarded the $100 million in intellectual property rights to the company, which developed software that set the groundwork for early blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies.

“Wright refused to give the Kleimans their fair share of what (David Kleinman) helped create and instead took those assets for himself," said Vel Freedman and Kyle Roche of Roche Freedman LLP and Andrew Brenner, a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner, in a joint statement.

Wright’s lawyers have said repeatedly that David Kleiman and Wright were friends and collaborated on work together, but their partnership had nothing to do with Bitcoin’s creation or early operation.

Wright has said he plans to donate much of the Bitcoin fortune to charity if he were to win at trial. In an interview, Wright’s lawyer Rivero reconfirmed Wright’s plans to donate much of his Bitcoin fortune.

Related
BBC

Bitcoin 'founder' wins right to keep billions of dollars

A computer scientist who claims he invented Bitcoin has won a court case allowing him to keep a cache of the cryptocurrency worth billions of dollars. A jury rejected claims that Craig Wright's former business partner was due half of the assets. As a result Mr Wright will retain 1.1m...
MARKETS
hypebeast.com

Alleged Bitcoin Creator Wins in $54 Billion USD Crypto Fortune Lawsuit

Self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright has officially prevailed in the 1.1 million Bitcoin dispute. The trial for the lawsuit began on November 1. The lawsuit was between Wright and his ex-business partner Dave Kleiman. According to Reuters the Miami jury has cleared Wright of his fraud charges. With a 1.1 million Bitcoin fortune at stake, which amounts to approximately $54 million USD at the time of writing, the jury does not require Wright to share the cryptocurrency amount with the Kleiman family but is intended to pay $100 million USD to the two’s joint company, W&K Information Defense Research LLC in intellectual property rights. Kleiman’s family contended that when Wright and Kleiman were business partners, “Wright stole the bitcoin stemming from their relationship.”
MARKETS
The Verge

Alleged Bitcoin inventor trial ends without a real Satoshi standing up

A jury has ruled that Craig Wright, a man who claims to have invented Bitcoin, won’t have to give up half of his supposed stash of crypto — a stash valued at over $50 billion. The court case has generated a lot of buzz in the Bitcoin community because he would have had to transfer those Bitcoins if the court had ordered him to, and that’s something only the real Satoshi can do.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to own

A computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of bitcoin has won a legal battle to keep hold of a hoard of the cryptocurrency worth tens of billions of dollars, despite not proving that he actually owns it. A Florida jury found that Craig Wright did not owe half of 1.1 million BTC to the family of David Kleiman, Wright's one-time business partner. Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketJurors took a full week to deliberate, repeatedly asking questions of lawyers on both sides as well as the judge on how cryptocurrencies work as well as the business...
MARKETS
Terry Mansfield

Has The Bitcoin Bug Bitten You Yet?

There’s a lot of excitement these days about Bitcoin, a digital cryptocurrency. Bitcoin cryptocurrencyImage by MichaelWuensch from Pixabay. “Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. The currency began use in 2009 when its implementation was released as open-source software.
NBC News

Man claiming to be Bitcoin creator wins civil case over his cryptocurrency fortune

Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin, won a civil case against the family of his deceased business partner David Kleiman. The family claimed he owed them half of his cryptocurrency fortune. A Florida jury found that Wright did not owe half of 1.1 million Bitcoin to the family of Kleiman.Dec. 7, 2021.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Brenner
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
d1softballnews.com

The self-styled creator of Bitcoin wins a lawsuit that could have cost billions

Bitcoin was created in 2009 by a single or group of individuals who, signing with the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto, they have always chosen to remain anonymous. An aura of mystery that staggered in 2016 when the Australian computer scientist Craig Wright published a post on his blog in which he somehow implied that he was the one who made the protocol and, therefore, that he was the real Satoshi Nakamoto.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

I am Satoshi Nakamoto: Self-proclaimed UK-based inventor of Bitcoin prevails in legal case

A UK-based computer scientist has declared that a victory in a court case in Florida shows he is the mysterious inventor of Bitcoin. Craig Wright, an Australian who lives in Britain, prevailed in a civil trial in America against the family of his late business partner, who claimed he owed them billions of dollars in cryptocurrency.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rivero Mestre Llp
theblockcrypto.com

Craig Wright 'incredibly relieved' after jury orders him to pay $100 million in billion-dollar bitcoin lawsuit

The Kleiman v. Wright case has come to a close with the jury siding with defendant Craig Wright on all but one count. The jury ruled that David Kleiman’s relationship to Craig Wright did not constitute a business partnership, meaning the Kleiman estate was not entitled to a share of the Satoshi Nakamoto fortune, which Wright claims to have control over as the self-purported creator of Bitcoin.
LAW
itechpost.com

Metaverse Cryptos Are Surging: 5 Coins Exceeding Bitcoin

As the popularity of metaverse spreads, the cryptocurrencies related to it are also surging. In fact, five coins are reported to have exceeded Bitcoin's profits, including "Axie Infinity." Metaverse Crypto Are Surging!. In a recent analysis, Bloomberg (via Business Insider) reported that metaverse-related coins have increased by 37,000 percent this...
CURRENCIES
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
ABC News

ABC News

