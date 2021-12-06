Strong storms leave behind damage across Middle Tennessee

Strong storms overnight left behind damage for many Middle Tennessee communities to begin cleaning up on Monday.

A man in Hartsville said he's grateful to be alive after a bus he was sitting inside of flipped over and collided with an RV.

WTVF

Don Robinson, who drives a bus for Trousdale County Schools, said he was inside the vehicle getting ready for work when it was knocked over by the wind.

"I sat there in my seat and the bus started rocking a little bit and it started raining real hard and started rocking a little bit more. Next thing I know, it started laying over," Robinson said. "I started looking at my barns and my house and it done turned on its side, looking north and then south."

Robinson said he was about to leave for his route and was sitting in the driver's seat when it tipped over.

Fortunately, he wasn't hurt and was able to be rescued out of the vehicle's rooftop.

"I feel great. I feel fine. Like I said, it is what it is. It could've been a lot worse," he said.

Robinson, who lives off Old Highway 25, said two of his horses died in the storms.

Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell said crews are accessing the damage. Trees, power lines have been knocked down all over the area and there has been structural damage to barns in the county, but there have been no reports of injuries. Russell said there will likely be roads blocked around the county until at least Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said crews will survey damage in Trousdale, Overton, Pickett and Fentress counties on Tuesday.