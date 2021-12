MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers today announced a $110 million investment in Wisconsin kids and schools. Gov. Evers is directing the funding, available through federal coronavirus relief funds, to deliver on the promise he made when he signed the 2021-2023 biennial budget earlier this year to invest more than $100 million in new, additional funding into Wisconsin’s schools. The governor directed the new funding to help address Legislative Republicans’ failure to meaningfully invest in education during the budget process and to support kids and schools as they continue to deal with the effects of and recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO