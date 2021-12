The NBA season is in full swing and the New Orleans Pelicans aren't doing too hot. And even saying that could be an understatement. The Pelicans this year have been extremely underachieving. The reason why I can't say they have flat-out sucked is that 1, they are not a bad team and 2, their star Zion Williamson has been injured. Zion's tenure with the Pelicans has been complicated, to say the least. But the most polarizing thing around Zion has been his weight.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO