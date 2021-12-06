ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, MO

Toys for Tots reports shortage of 20,000 toys in KC area

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kGSZ_0dFPXUIF00

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and Overland Park Convention Center (OPCC) report a shortage of more than 20,000 toys across the Kansas City area.

There are an estimated 56,000 children up to age 16 in need of toys in the area this holiday season according to the OPCC.

"That’s 20,000 kids who won’t get a Christmas if we’re not able to produce,” Marine and local Toys for Tots campaign coordinator SSgt. Warren Ory said. “We are looking to the community for help. If you could find it in your hearts to donate, we are really in need for ages 0-2 and 11 plus.”

Last year, the organization served more than 34,000 children in the area. The OPCC said the need for toys has increased this December.

The organization is accepting unwrapped toys for donation Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., through Dec. 16 at the OPCC.

“As the holidays approach, we look forward to playing an active role in supporting the children not only in our local community, but the entire metropolitan region," general manager of the OPCC Brett C. Mitchell said. "We hope to see any community members who are able to participate, join us in collecting toys this year.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Center, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Center, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy