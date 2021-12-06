Four local schools have extra law enforcement due to school threat rumors

The days after a mass shooting are emotional for those involved. But they also present law enforcement with the complex task as increases in complaints and threats often follow tragic circumstances. The Macomb County sheriff says his department fielded 28 complaints recently.
Three area high schools take action after rumors of threats. Three area schools will have added security officers on Monday after threats were made over...
PONTIAC, MI – Today at 4:00p.m. Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard, Oakland County Executive David Coulter, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald, a representative from Oakland Schools, various Oakland County police chiefs and school superintendents will hold a press conference concerning copycat social media school threats. Tuesday’s tragic shooting...
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) - Humboldt City Schools officials along with law enforcement held a press conference Thursday morning regarding Tuesday night’s shooting at Humboldt High School. “As adults we have to know that schools are safe havens for children, it’s just places that they know they can go and they...
Newaygo Schools are in a secure mode as a precautionary measure as law enforcement investigate a threat made against Newaygo High School. Michigan State Police say two students made threatening remarks, which prompted a soft lockdown at Newaygo Middle School and Newaygo High School Wednesday. There is no active threat in the school.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A disturbing new trend of school threats is weighing heavily on local law enforcement, who take each threat seriously. “The consequences linger,” said Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez. “If you post any information that disrupts the school setting, it’s considered a crime.”. That was the...
GRAND HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There are continued school closures in West Michigan due to copycat threats in the wake of the Oxford High School shootings last week. Grand Haven Area Public Schools and Zeeland Public Schools will be closed Tuesday as law enforcement investigate threats. Over 100 districts...
OCEANA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hart Public Schools Superintendent Mark Platt said his school district is in a “soft lockdown” after it received a threat which law enforcement is now looking into. Platt didn’t say how or when the district received the threat, but said it is being investigated by...
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- There were extra police at Wyandotte High School in KCK on Monday following threats made against the school on social media over the weekend. The Kansas City, KS, School District became aware Sunday of the social media threat to shoot up the school. It was reported to campus police, who are working with KCK police on investigating where the post originated, who is responsible and the legitimacy of the threat.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Summit Lakes Middle School in Lee's Summit has become the latest Kansas City area school to add extra police and security following a threat. The Lee's Summit School District notified parents Tuesday evening about a message found in the middle school's restroom including language about a potential threat. After finding the threat, school leaders began an investigation and involved the Lee's Summit Police Department, according to the school district.
Law enforcement will be present at all Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) secondary schools Monday "out of an abundance of caution," according to a letter sent to West Senior High School families Sunday. The letter stated the move is "not related to any new threat or information at West."
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Schools and law enforcement leaders all across Kent County are continuing their efforts to keep all children, students and educators safe in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting. Law enforcement, prosecutors, superintendents and city leaders signed a document Friday, pledging their dedication to...
(WIVB) — Think twice before you post. That’s the message from local law enforcement after a rash of violent social media threats caused several schools to close school buildings this week. “The most pertinent and, quite frankly a lot of times the only charge, is making a terrorist threat,” said Erie County District Attorney John […]
Garner, N.C. — Three area schools will have added security officers on Monday after threats were made over the weekend. Garner police will be at Garner Magnet High School following rumors of a threat made against the school. At Lee County High School and Southern Lee High School, the Lee County Sheriff's Office will be present.
Deckerville Community Schools says they have received a threat warning of a shooting via social media happening on December 6th. “Heard they gonna shoot yo Deckerville school on Monday. ”. According to the school community the threat was investigated with law enforcement but was determined to not be credible. As...
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Officials with the Roseville Police Department announced on Thursday they launched an investigation into a rumored threat against a local school. While officials said they identified and contacted the students suspected to be involved with the alleged threat, the number of students identified, as well as the school in question have yet to be publicly disclosed.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - School officials, law enforcement agencies and others plan to meet and sign a memorandum encouraging responsible gun ownership. The signing comes after several incidents throughout the Midlands where students were found with weapons. The memorandum dubbed “Be Smart MOU” is supposed to signify an understanding between...
San Antonios – School districts in the San Antonio-area are busy tracking down online threats and other troubling social media posts. Agencies ranging from school districts, local police and the FBI are sharing information and keeping tabs to investigate threats to see if they’re credible. This week, Medina...
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 sat down with Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich to talk about recent school threats. Watch the report in the video player above. “Over the past week, I think we are up to four, five, maybe six threats right here in the city of...
