ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Four local schools have extra law enforcement due to school threat rumors

WRAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Three area high schools take action after rumors of threats

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Three area high schools take action after rumors of threats. Three area schools will have added security officers on Monday after threats were made over...
HIGH SCHOOL
miheadlines.com

Law Enforcement, School and Government Leaders to Address Copycat Social Media School Threats

PONTIAC, MI – Today at 4:00p.m. Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard, Oakland County Executive David Coulter, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald, a representative from Oakland Schools, various Oakland County police chiefs and school superintendents will hold a press conference concerning copycat social media school threats. Tuesday’s tragic shooting...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Officers
9&10 News

Newaygo Schools in Secure Mode as Law Enforcement Investigate Threat

Newaygo Schools are in a secure mode as a precautionary measure as law enforcement investigate a threat made against Newaygo High School. Michigan State Police say two students made threatening remarks, which prompted a soft lockdown at Newaygo Middle School and Newaygo High School Wednesday. There is no active threat in the school.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCTV 5

Extra police at KCK school following threats over the weekend

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- There were extra police at Wyandotte High School in KCK on Monday following threats made against the school on social media over the weekend. The Kansas City, KS, School District became aware Sunday of the social media threat to shoot up the school. It was reported to campus police, who are working with KCK police on investigating where the post originated, who is responsible and the legitimacy of the threat.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Summit Lakes Middle School becomes 5th local school this week to add extra police because of threat

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Summit Lakes Middle School in Lee's Summit has become the latest Kansas City area school to add extra police and security following a threat. The Lee's Summit School District notified parents Tuesday evening about a message found in the middle school's restroom including language about a potential threat. After finding the threat, school leaders began an investigation and involved the Lee's Summit Police Department, according to the school district.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
traverseticker.com

Law Enforcement Presence Planned Monday At TCAPS Secondary Schools

Law enforcement will be present at all Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) secondary schools Monday "out of an abundance of caution," according to a letter sent to West Senior High School families Sunday. The letter stated the move is "not related to any new threat or information at West."
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
ABC10

Roseville police say rumored threat toward school in district is unsubstantiated

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Officials with the Roseville Police Department announced on Thursday they launched an investigation into a rumored threat against a local school. While officials said they identified and contacted the students suspected to be involved with the alleged threat, the number of students identified, as well as the school in question have yet to be publicly disclosed.
ROSEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy