Four local schools have extra law enforcement due to school threat rumors

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- There were extra police at Wyandotte High School in KCK on Monday following threats made against the school on social media over the weekend. The Kansas City, KS, School District became aware Sunday of the social media threat to shoot up the school. It was reported to campus police, who are working with KCK police on investigating where the post originated, who is responsible and the legitimacy of the threat.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO