FULLERTON, CA — Pulmuone, one of the largest tofu companies in the world, announced Dec. 7 a 100,000 square foot expansion at its Fullerton, CA facility that doubles tofu production capabilities and creates 110 new jobs. Founded in South Korea by Won Kyung Sun as a small organic produce store in 1981, Pulmuone was the first company to sell packaged tofu products in Korea. Today, it is one of the largest healthy food manufacturers in Asia and has introduced its rich tofu tradition here in America through brands including Nasoya, the country’s leading brand of tofu, Wildwood, Azumaya, Pulmuone, Sansui and Soga.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO