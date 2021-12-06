ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Weather Service warns of possible 'catastrophic flooding' in Hawaii

The National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday warned that Hawaii could potentially face "catastrophic flooding" this week as heavy rains move across the state.

The NWS said a kona low — a drastic winter storm on the islands — will linger west-northwest of Kauai Monday morning, making its way westward through Wednesday and bringing heavy rain.

"Expect widespread heavy rainfall with this system, especially under the large heavy rain band, capable of producing catastrophic flooding, and strong gusty southerly winds through Wednesday," the agency said.

"The heaviest rainfall currently over Maui County this morning will slowly drift westward into Oahu and Kauai later this morning. Improving weather conditions will start over the eastern side of the state by late Tuesday with drier air slowly spreading into the western islands on Wednesday. More typical trade wind weather will return from late Wednesday onward."

Some roads may become dangerous or unusable this week due to zero visibility and runoff. Landslides are expected in regions with steep terrains and debris may clog bridges, resulting in flooding.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige (D) on Sunday wrote on Twitter, "Preparations are underway for emergency officials to respond to impacts from the Kona Low weather system moving across the state."

L-MORNINGSTAR
4d ago

I have family in Hawaii, prayers for their safety and the safety of everyone, please Lord watch over them and protect them, those that you are taking home let your will be done, the rest, please keep safe, 🙏 Amen

L-MORNINGSTAR
4d ago

that's because paradise isn't here on earth, paradise is with our loved ones and our Lord and Savior and our God, after we leave this world. way more beautiful than my families paradise here on earth. this pales in comparison.

Tara Chartier
4d ago

yes lord CALM THAT STORM..HAVE MERCY ON THESE ISLANDS US MICHAGANDOR ARE SO JEALOUS BECAUSE ITS SO BEAUTIFUL THERE COMPARED TO A GRADE A MOST AWFUL PLACE TO LIVE. IM FROM IRON MOUNTAIN ,MI AND LIVE IN SAGINAW MI ITS A BIG DIFFERENCE HERE IN SAGNASTY LET ME TELL YA

