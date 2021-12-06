ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Verhoeven to Reteam with RoboCop & Starship Troopers Writer for Young Sinner

By Jordan Raup
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a few pandemic-related delays, Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta finally premiered at Cannes earlier this year and, as of this past weekend, is in U.S. theaters. We were major fans of it, and it thankfully seems the wait for his next project won’t be as long as the last break between films...

Marin Independent Journal

New movies: Paul Verhoeven’s shocking ‘Benedetta’ will open eyes

Prepare this week to meet up with an intriguing cast of characters in both movie theaters and streaming services, from a lesbian nun afflicted with shocking religious visions to a young man who thinks and acts like he’s a wolf. There’s even a reality TV star chronicling his coming out process. Both are any of them worth watching? Read on.
M. Night Shyamalan Will Follow Old with Dave Bautista-Led Knock at the Cabin

Old might not be M. Night Shyamalan’s very best in recent memory—oy, that ending, and what can I say: I do love Split—but the combination of major studio, summer slot, and the fact that for three weeks (via some combination of memes and sincere critical appreciation) it was one of the only movies around which many formed some conversation yielded perhaps his biggest cultural moment since… The Village? Whatever metric we’re using on that last point, it’s safe to say the man’s on a hot streak made legitimate by the fact of him being able to make movies people want to see. Let’s not even pretend there was a career slump—that’s all in the past.
Flee Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen on the Expressive Freedom of Animation and Harnessing Radio Storytelling Techniques

Flee is the story of middle-aged Amin Nawabi, a scholar from Afghanistan who grapples with a 20-year-old secret. Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen helps Amin tell his story so it doesn’t derail the life he has built for himself and his soon-to-be husband. Told through first-person interviews, Flee is animated to protect Amin’s identity and to refresh the “queer refugee” story that has verged on becoming a trope. In Flee, Amin tells his story about being a child refugee from Afghanistan for the first time.
Expedition Content Exclusive Trailer: An Immersive Sonic Journey Courtesy of the Sensory Ethnography Lab

From Sweetgrass to Leviathan to Manakamana to El Mar La Mar to Caniba, Harvard’s Sensory Ethnography Lab is responsible for some of the most fascinating non-fiction cinematic work of the century thus far. Their latest project is Expedition Content, directed by Ernst Karel, a master of sound works including some of the aforementioned titles, and Veronika Kusumaryati, a political and media anthropologist working in West Papua. Following a premiere at last year’s Berlinale, the film will open at NYC’s Anthology Film Archives on January 7 and we’re pleased to exclusively debut the trailer.
Screendaily

Juho Kuosmanen, Khadar Ayderus Ahmed reteam for short-form series ‘Zone B’ (exclusive)

Two of the directors in the international Oscar race – Juho Kuosmanen of Finnish entry Compartment No. 6 and Khadar Ayderus Ahmed of The Gravedigger’s Wife, Somalia’s first ever submission – have collaborated on the Finnish short-form episodic series Zone B, which will have its world premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 9.
Rifkin’s Festival Trailer: Woody Allen’s Latest Gets U.S. Release Next Month

Once accustomed to receiving splashy festival premieres and major theatrical roll-outs, Woody Allen’s films are now relegated to getting dumped stateside following international premieres and theatrical runs from the countries still willing to prominently showcase the Bronx-born director. After A Rainy Day in New York was released in late 2020 following a shoot in 2017, Allen’s latest work, Rifkin’s Festival (which was shot in 2019 and premiered at last year’s Sebastian Film Festival), is now arriving in the U.S. in theaters and on digital platforms on January 28, 2022 from MPI Media Group.
Don’t Look Up Review: Adam McKay’s Satirical Doomsday Comedy Hits More Than Misses

Articulating why it’s easy to agree with writer-director Adam McKay’s politics while disliking his films isn’t so hard. Though a smart man who can hold his own riffing with Felix Biederman on a Chapo Trap House guest appearance—and also responsible for some of the funniest movies of the past 20 years (Anchorman, Step Brothers)—there still seems some limitation to The Big Short and Vice as both satire and political tracts. If it bears the fault of preaching to the choir’s anger more than offering real structural critique, one has to begrudgingly admire some qualities of his newest film, even as being annoyed for a good portion of the runtime is still expected.
TheWrap

‘West Side Story’ Review: Steven Spielberg Celebrates and Updates an American Classic

Director Steven Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner neither demolish nor copy the classic 1961 musical “West Side Story”: They give the venerable property a new paint job, secure a few walls, move a few windows and ultimately build their own edifice from the legendary Broadway musical, one that will likely satisfy the original’s admirers and detractors alike while also welcoming newcomers to the material.
Listen to Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary Discuss 2021 Discoveries in Four-Hour Podcast

If there were differences that sprang between Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary in the 25-plus years since Pulp Fiction—on which both accepted Best Screenplay Oscars, despite only one taking onscreen credit—hatchets have been buried. (We might have Bret Easton Ellis to thank—not often you can type that!) Paying tribute to the video store where their friendship forged, the pair will soon launch The Video Archives Podcast, a discussion wherein they, per Tarantino, “just take one movie from that era, the ‘70s, ‘80s, or the ‘90s, the time of the store, and just kind of examine it, and it’ll be us and a guest and they’ll examine it too. They’re a customer and we’ll just talk about stuff.”
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Burnet Joins Melissa Barrera in STX Thriller ‘Bed Rest’

Ray Donovan and The Affair alum Guy Burnet is set to star in STXfilms and Project X thriller Bed Rest, joining In the Heights star Melissa Barrera. Lori Evans Taylor wrote and is directing the film, which is currently in production in Winnipeg. The story centers on Julie (Barrera), who, according to the project’s synopsis, “after years of struggling to start a family, is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, she begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints.” William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce under their Project X Entertainment banner along with Evans Taylor and Barrera. David Gendron, Matthew Helderman, Ali Jazayeri and Luke Taylor will executive produce. Burnet, who is repped by ICM, Lasher Group and the U.K.’s United Agents, can be seen in Amazon series The Feed and recently wrapped production on Western Dead for a Dollar, appearing onscreen with Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Superman’: THR’s 1978 Review

On Dec. 10, 1978, Warner Bros. unveiled Richard Donner’s Superman at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. for its premiere. The Christopher Reeve-starring film launched a big screen franchise and went on to be nominated for three Oscars (for film editing, original score and sound) at the 51st Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below.  First things first: The wires don’t show and the special effects are truly spectacular in Superman, an Alexander and Ilya Salkind production of a Richard Donner film. And the promotional line, “You’ll believe a man can fly,” that is being used by Warner Bros. in...
Variety

‘Titane’ Filmmaker Julia Ducournau on How This Was The Hardest Script She Has Ever Written

French director Julia Ducournau, who burst onto the world filmmaking scene in 2016 with “Raw,” admits it wasn’t easy to come up with her latest film, “Titane.” “I think that it is the hardest script I’ve ever had to write, although I’m very young in my career,” she tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “But I think that I never struggled as much as I did for this one for many reasons. I was very scared of the expectations that people had for my second film, knowing that “Raw” had found its success.” On the podcast, Ducournau discusses her journey to creating...
Variety

Steven Spielberg on Authentic Casting in ‘West Side Story’: ‘This Is the Way to Do It’

Steven Spielberg has a simple reason for why he made sure Latino characters were played by Latino actors in his “West Side Story” adaptation. “This is the way to do it,” the director said Tuesday at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “This is the way we are in this world. This is where we should have always been, but this is very important, especially in ‘West Side Story.’ We have to get it right. It’s not that other productions didn’t get it right in their own way, but I just did not want to make this reimagining without complete representation [and]...
Variety

Universal Movies Will Land on Peacock After 45 Days in Theaters

Universal’s upcoming films will premiere on Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, as early as 45 days after debuting on the big screen. The arrangement does not impact the studio’s existing premium video-on-demand deals with exhibition. It does, however, shrink the traditional Pay 1 window — which was roughly 120 days prior to the pandemic — allowing the majority of its movies to land on streaming services sooner than normal. Universal’s new model will begin with its 2022 slate, which includes Jennifer Lopez’s musical comedy “Marry Me,” the globe-trotting espionage thriller “The 355,” the George Clooney-Julia Roberts romantic comedy “Ticket to...
Variety

Netflix’s ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Adaptation Casts Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure

Netflix’s search for its Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of its four-part adaptation of the Pulitzer-Prize winning novel “All The Light We Cannot See,” is complete. The streamer has cast Aria Mia Loberti, a first-time actress who has low vision, in the role. “To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure — a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the airwaves during wartime — was no small challenge,” said Shawn Levy, director and executive producer of the series. “We searched the world and reviewed thousands...
