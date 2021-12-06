ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Imposes Vaccine Mandate for all Private Employers

By Christian Britschgi
 6 days ago
New York City is once again ratcheting up its vaccine mandates, this time with a requirement that all private sector workers in the city receive at least two COVID-19 vaccine doses. "We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike, to really do something bold to...

New York Has 20 Confirmed Omicron Cases And Counting; New Policies Coming Friday, Gov. Hochul Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York has confirmed 20 cases of the Omicron variant and more are expected, Gov. Kathy Hochul said during her COVID update Thursday. The latest count showed 13 cases in New York City, three in Suffolk County and one in Westchester County. Three cases were found upstate. “At this point, we are prepared to say what we have is community spread. It is not coming from people who have traveled,” Hochul said. WATCH: Gov. Hochul Gives Update On COVID, Omicron Variant In New York The Omicron variant has been found in more than 25 states and nearly 60 countries,...
Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association Speaks Out Against Vaccine Mandate After Filing Lawsuit Against Mayor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The union representing New York City’s corrections officers is speaking out against the city’s vaccine mandate. The Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association filed a lawsuit against Mayor Bill de Blasio over his vaccine mandate for city workers. The union says the mandate comes at a time when they are in a serious staffing crisis and hundreds of correction officers are out on leave without pay. “Our jails are extremely unsafe and to put hundreds of officers out on leave without pay, it just makes a more unsafe situation, like pouring gasoline on a fire that’s already ignited,” COBA President Benny Boscio said. The union is calling for the testing option to be restored immediately so that officers can return to work. The Department of Correction called the 12-hour shifts temporary, explaining they would end when more correction officers get vaccinated.
City Council Passes Bill Allowing NYC Residents Who Are Not Citizens To Vote In City Elections

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly a million New York City residents who could not vote in local elections due to their citizenship status may soon be able to. With a vote of 33 to 14, the City Council passed the “Our City Our Vote” legislation Thursday, granting non-citizens who are either legally authorized to work in the country or have legal permanent residence status the right to vote in municipal elections – not federal or state. The measure now heads to Mayor Bill de Blasio for him to sign into law. De Blasio has been hesitant to fully support the bill and...
Bill De Blasio
Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
Landlord Groups Fume As NYC Council Mulls Proposal To Prevent Criminal Background Checks Of Potential Tenants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There has been an 11th-hour attempt by the City Council to pass a controversial bill that would prevent landlords from doing criminal background checks on potential tenants. It could affect residents of several million rental apartments, condos and co-ops, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported. Landlord groups were in an uproar Wednesday, charging that the safety of millions of tenants is on the line if the lame duck mayor and lame duck City Council ram through a bill that prevents them from checking the criminal histories of people before they allow them to move into their buildings. “Murder, assault, battery, drug...
De Blasio's New York Shouldn't Treat Unvaccinated Kids as Second-Class Citizens

Mayor Bill de Blasio's decision to expand vaccine mandates to young children is too hasty, unnecessarily coercive, and impractical. The policy, which expands on Hizzoner's prior rule, forces private companies to require that employees be fully vaccinated to work in offices. It changes the definition of fully vaccinated from requiring one shot to requiring two. And—inspiring perhaps the most ire of all—it forces parents to vaccinate children ages 5–11 if they want to bring the kids to any indoor restaurant, fitness center, or entertainment venue. The mandate for private employees and the definitional change for what counts as vaccinated will go into effect on December 27. The mandate for kids takes effect on December 14.
Nearly 10,000 Fully Vaccinated New Yorkers Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19

While the COVID-19 vaccine does protect people against the virus, especially from hospitalization or death, there have been almost 10,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized, even after they got vaccinated. The "breakthrough" data, which is reported by New York State, shows that 9,044 people who are fully vaccinated, have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's .07 percent of the fully vaccinated population. Almost 140,000 fully vaccinated residents have contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, as of November 8, 2021.
Worry About Inflation, Not Immigration

Inflation, labor shortages, and the migrant crisis have captivated the news cycle for most of 2021 and led to wavering debates over the severity of these problems and how best to resolve them. Lately, the attention has been on whether soaring inflation will erode the real earnings of the average American. That hasn't stopped some people from sounding off alarms on immigrants—whether at the border or on employment-based visas—for fear that increased labor competition will depress the wages of America's existing low-skilled workers.
