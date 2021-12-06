ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Schumer remains confident in Christmas deadline for Biden agenda

By Cate Martel
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

Presented by Facebook

To view past editions of The Hill's 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill's 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/2UoupvN

--> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha--breaks down crying hysterically.

IN CONGRESS

Chuck Schumer ’s confidence is ~truly~ unmatched:

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to colleagues this morning, reiterating his goal of passing the Build Back Better (BBB) Act by Christmas. https://bit.ly/3GiWxFd

Read the letter: https://bit.ly/3Dtrh4w

BUT THERE IS STILL LOTS OF SKEPTICISM ABOUT THAT TIMELINE:

The Hill’s Alexander Bolton writes that Democrats’ goal “ is slipping away as the Senate bogs down in one time-consuming fight after another.” https://bit.ly/3GiadQT

The holdup on the bill: Senators have major disagreements on the bill, including whether to lift the cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions.

Why the Senate can’t focus on those negotiations: Congress needs to raise the debt limit by Dec. 15, and that has been the focus.

When Schumer is hoping to bring BBB to the floor: Next week, though that is a tight timeline.

More likely timing: Democratic aides think BBB will more likely be worked out in January.

We haven’t even discussed Joe Manchin yet (!): “Adding to the uncertainty, maverick Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has expressed worries about inflation and hasn’t yet said whether he’ll even vote to begin debate on the package. He made it clear earlier this year that he wanted to take a ‘strategic pause’ to see how the economy reacts to the money being pumped into it by Congress.”

How this saga could unfold: https://bit.ly/3GiadQT

CONGRESS BUMPED ITS RECESS:

The House added a week to its schedule, now beginning its holiday recess around Dec. 20. The Senate could potentially stay in session until Christmas. https://bit.ly/3EGecpS

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN CONGRESS THIS WEEK:

Vaccine mandate: “Senate Republicans are set to net a temporary win on Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger employers … But the effort is expected to run into a wall in the House, where Republicans aren’t able to force a vote.”

Defense spending: “The House is expected to take up a final deal on a sweeping defense policy bill this week after hitting speed bumps in the Senate.”

Biden’s Build Back Better bill — wow, the alliteration in that phrase is truly phenomenal: Senate Democrats are trying to pass the Build Back Better Act by Christmas, though it’s an ambitious timeline.

Nominations: “The Senate will start the week with votes on Biden’s nominees, including an initial vote on Monday evening on Jessica Rosenworcel ’s nomination to be a member of the Federal Communications Commission.”

Context and details for each from The Hill’s Jordain Carney: https://bit.ly/3EGecpS

It’s Monday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

Did someone forward this to you? Want your own copy? Sign up here to receive The Hill's 12:30 Report in your inbox daily: http://bit.ly/2UoupvN

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK

Why Facebook supports updated internet regulations, including Section 230

Aaron is one of 40,000 people working on safety and security issues at Facebook.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Campaign reporters casually googling ‘things to do while visiting Georgia’:

Via The Hill’s Max Greenwood, “Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) launched a challenge to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Monday, setting up a primary fight between two Republican titans in one of the most competitive political battlegrounds of the 2022 election cycle.” https://bit.ly/3osLGCL

Quick catch-up on today’s announcement: “Perdue has been weighing a bid for office ever since he lost a runoff election to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) in January. He ruled out another Senate bid earlier this year, but had grown more serious in recent months about challenging Kemp, a one-time ally of former President Trump who irked the former president last year after he refused to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Businesses are holding their breath:

Via The Hill’s Karl Evers-Hillstrom, “The omicron variant poses a new threat to businesses that were already struggling to recover from the economic damage done by previous strains of the virus.” https://bit.ly/32XLzXj

Specifically: Gyms and restaurants have taken a major hit. Airlines, concert venues and other industries have also been struggling.

Experts don’t expect a return to early pandemic lockdowns: “Thanks to the prevalence of vaccines, U.S. officials don’t foresee a return to the early days of the pandemic, when entire sectors of the economy were forced to shut down. But experts still worry that many businesses that barely overcame the delta variant might not survive another outbreak.”

Where the variant stands: “Several states have detected cases of the omicron variant, which health experts say could be more contagious than the delta variant. Shortly after scientists in South Africa discovered the omicron variant, the country’s COVID-19 cases spiked dramatically.”

Where businesses stand as the new variant spreads: https://bit.ly/32XLzXj

You raise a good question:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2work6_0dFPW70800

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3Giddgi

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 49,097,146

U.S. death toll: 788,418

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 462 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 949,494 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Oh, make this a reality show STAT:

Via The Hill’s Alex Gangitano, “The Biden administration on Monday released the first-ever United States Strategy on Countering Corruption, which focuses on preventing bad actors using the U.S. and international financial systems to hide assets and launder money.” https://bit.ly/3IrDxqb

A MESSAGE FROM FACEBOOK

Why Facebook supports updated internet regulations, including Section 230

Aaron is one of 40,000 people working on safety and security issues at Facebook.

REMEMBERING BOB DOLE

Rest in peace, Bob Dole:

Former Republican Sen. Bob Dole (Kan.) died yesterday at the age of 98.

From his New York Times obituary: “A Republican, Mr. Dole was one of the most durable political figures in the last decades of the last century. He was nominated for vice president in 1976 and then for president a full 20 years later. He spent a quarter-century in the Senate, where he was his party’s longest-serving leader until Mitch McConnell of Kentucky surpassed that record in June 2018.” More from his obituary: https://nyti.ms/3IpvSbD

LAWMAKERS REMEMBER DOLE:

Here are some of their reactions: https://bit.ly/3rFu5JD

A lighter tidbit — Lol, that’s pretty good:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujIxR_0dFPW70800

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3ouQ0Ba

LATEST WITH THE ABORTION FIGHT

Activists are taking their battle positions:

Via The Hill’s Julia Manchester, “Activists and political candidates in key swing states are preparing for midterm elections that could take place just months after the biggest overhaul to abortion rights the U.S. has seen in almost 50 years.” https://bit.ly/31pj4BL

Keep in mind: A decision is expected in June or July, roughly five months before the midterms (!)

What this could mean for the November 2022 midterms: https://bit.ly/31pj4BL

NOTABLE TWEETS:

Very, very carefully. Don’t rush:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3zZk_0dFPW70800

Watch: https://bit.ly/3DtGB1f

Last night in Washington, DC:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6pze_0dFPW70800

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3Il0pYp

Back story: “President Joe Biden celebrated artists including Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell and Lorne Michaels on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors, bringing back presidential participation to an annual event skipped by Republican Donald Trump.” (More from Reuters’s Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt) https://reut.rs/3IpzhHK

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10 a.m. EST: President Biden and Vice President Harris received the President’s Daily Brief.

3 p.m. EST: The Senate meets. The Senate’s full agenda today: https://bit.ly/3xXbNVx

5:30 p.m. EST: A Senate cloture vote on a nomination.

WHAT TO WATCH:

2 p.m. EST: President Biden delivers remarks on the Build Back Better Act and its prescription drug price components. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3dqjoT2

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Gazpacho Day.

And to start the week with a good competition, here’s a well-matched noodle-eating contest: https://bit.ly/3pyQA03

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Washington Post

I monitor Trump’s die-hard base. They’re still plotting out in the open.

Ron Filipkowski, a former Marine and state and federal prosecutor, is a criminal defense attorney in private practice. He served on Florida's Judicial Nominating Commission from 2009 to 2020. Not quite a year ago, on Dec. 19, 2020, Donald Trump lit a match. “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th,”...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Anti-Democracy PowerPoint Circulator Says He Met with Meadows, Briefed Lawmakers: Reports

Philip Waldron, a retired Army colonel who shared a PowerPoint presentation titled “Election fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN” detailing options for how to overturn the 2020 election, says he briefed lawmakers in Congress ahead of Jan. 6, according to reports from multiple outlets. Waldron also says he met with Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, to discuss election fraud several times, according to The Washington Post. Waldron told the Post that he went to the White House multiple times following the election and spoke with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on “maybe eight to 10” occasions. Meadows recently...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

New inflation number feeds angst about Democrats’ $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government reports on rising inflation and the potential costs of President Joe Biden’s social and environment legislation raised fresh questions Friday about the bill’s fate, with both sides hoping the new numbers would influence pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin. The moderate Manchin, D-W.Va., has spent months forcing Democrats to trim the 10-year, $2 trillion package, arguing […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bob Dole
Person
David Perdue
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Joni Mitchell
Fox News

Sen. John Kennedy has earned a promotion, step aside Mitch McConnell

Scientists have yet to create a perpetual-motion machine. However, the perpetual-quotation machine has been invented and is functioning beautifully. His name is U.S. Senator John Kennedy. The Louisiana Republican is one of America’s most dependable journalistic resources. When a columnist or broadcaster requires a colorful and droll observation on current...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Obituary#Facebook Schumer#Congress#Senate#Democrats#Bbb#Democratic#House
Washington Examiner

CBO blows the lid off Biden's agenda as Bidenflation shows its teeth

In the early 1980s, the late Federal Reserve chairman stared down double-digit inflation and made it blink first. Back when huge shoulder pads were in and Twisted Sister was at the height of its popularity, Volcker helped President Ronald Reagan wring inflation out of the economy in what proved to be an extremely traumatic but also necessary process. Volcker’s work in constricting the money supply with interest rates almost unthinkably high — the federal funds rate peaked at 20% — helped pave the way to the economic expansion of the Reagan era.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
MSNBC

With exception to the filibuster, senators open an important door

Under normal circumstances, senators can filibuster efforts to raise the debt ceiling. It's precisely why Republican hostage crises over the last decade have been so dangerous: Democrats have had the capacity and will to pay the nation's bills, but the GOP counterparts have stood in the way of up-or-down votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

408K+
Followers
49K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy