You’d be forgiven if you’ve forgotten about Godfall, an action game that was released back in November 2020 to very little buzz. Developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox, this title was all about looting and fighting over and over again - great if you like that sort of thing, but some thought it was lacking in other departments. To try and boost sales and gain the public’s attention once again, a limited version of the game is currently being offered to PS Plus subscribers - but it's an offer that has already turned sour.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO