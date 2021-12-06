ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Police search for driver of apparent stolen vehicle in central Columbia

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2410c2_0dFPV9jN00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police searched parts of central Columbia on Monday morning, looking for the driver of a vehicle that was apparently stolen.

Columbia police say it responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Rogers and Eighth street.

ABC 17 News crews saw several police units and officers on foot searching areas of central Columbia. Cpl. Kyle Green with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said police asked troopers for help while they were pursuing a stolen vehicle. The driver ditched the vehicle and ran in the area of Worley Street before troopers arrived and witnesses say he was armed, Green said.

One neighbor who didn't want to go on camera tells me they saw the driver running down Pendleton street. The neighbor lived in the Worley street area for about four years and believes the car was stolen from another part of town.

Boone County Sheriff's office said Columbia Police ask them to execute a K-9 but they still didn't find the suspect. "A dog tried unsuccessfully to track the driver," Green said.

A spokesperson with Columbia Public Schools told ABC 17 News, the incident caused local elementary school, Ridgeway, to be put on a hold, and parents were notified. One parent says she trust the school to protect her little one but any safety alerts are concerning.

"It is concerning of course but I feel like our leadership is good. They care about our students and they keep them safe," said Kristen Williams, a Columbia Public Schools Parent.

Police say were able to recover the stolen vehicle but the driver is still on the run. We'll let you know of any new details as soon as we get them.

The post Police search for driver of apparent stolen vehicle in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MSHP trooper in stable condition after shoot out; suspect in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMIZ) A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper is expected to survive after a shoot out with a man in Springfield Friday night. Troopers arrested Justin Jackman near South Fremont Avenue and East Lark Street around 7:45 a.m. Saturday. The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Jackman with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony The post MSHP trooper in stable condition after shoot out; suspect in custody appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Moberly robbery suspect charged after being arrested in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County prosecutor has charged a Moberly man after being found behind a shed in the 2200 block of Old Highway 63 South. Tyran Evans was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, a Moberly police The post Moberly robbery suspect charged after being arrested in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One dead after Sedalia shooting

Officers found Tylar Simon with a gunshot wound at his home on Kentucky Avenue at about 3:30 a.m., the Sedalia Police Department said in a news release. Police tried life-saving treatment but Simon was pronounced dead at the scene. The post One dead after Sedalia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgeway, MO
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse police chief charged with misdemeanor domestic assault

Deputies identified Kevin Suedmeyer as a suspect after they were called to a domestic disturbance near County Road 325 and Route H in the Carrington area, according to a Callaway County Sheriff's Office news release. Deputies arrested Suedmeyer that evening on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault, according to the release. The sheriff's office said Suedmeyer was off-duty at the time of the incident. The post Auxvasse police chief charged with misdemeanor domestic assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUXVASSE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Six injured in separate Jefferson City crashes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Six people were injured in four separate crashes in Jefferson City on Wednesday, police said. Only one of them suffered serious injuries. Three people were hurt in a crash on the Highway 54/63 southbound Missouri River bridge just before noon when a Ford Fusion changed lanes and hit a Lincoln Towncar, sending the Lincoln into the concrete wall, according to a Jefferson City Police Department news release. All three of the injured people were in the Towncar, and they were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boone County Sheriff#Columbia Police#Columbia Public Schools#Abc 17 News#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

At least four dead and 11 injured in Missouri after tornados touch down Friday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At least four people are dead and 11 others injured in Missouri after tornados touched down Friday. In St. Charles County, a woman was killed at home and two others were hospitalized. In Pemiscot County, a young child was killed at home and at least nine people were transported to hospitals. Also, The post At least four dead and 11 injured in Missouri after tornados touch down Friday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Automated license plate reader leads to police chase

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of crashing into cars during a police chase that sent multiple people to the hospital. Deputies say 60-year-old Harold Fogle sped off in a ford explorer Thursday near I-70 and Providence rd. Fogle allegedly ran a red light and hit two The post Automated license plate reader leads to police chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Investigators testify to start day two of Montgomery County snake breeder murder trial

Lynlee Renick is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the deadly shooting of her husband, Ben Renick, at his snake-breeding facility in 2017. Prosecutors allege Lynlee Renick enlisted two friends in her plot to kill her husband after her spa had financial troubles. However, they accuse Lynlee Renick of pulling the trigger. The post Investigators testify to start day two of Montgomery County snake breeder murder trial appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Car crashes into Columbia home early Tuesday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police are looking for a driver after an SUV crashed into a Columbia home early Tuesday morning. An ABC 17 News crew saw at least five Columbia Police Department patrol cruisers around 2:15 a.m. at the scene of the crash near Leslie Lane and Newton Drive. Police said the driver wasn't at The post Car crashes into Columbia home early Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect involved in Thursday crash investigation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is looking to arrest Harold David Fogle, age 60 of Hannibal, Missouri, as the suspect who crashed into innocent motorists while fleeing from a deputy on Thursday night. A started around 11 p.m. Thursday night and ended after a vehicle, believed to be driven by Fogle, ran The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect involved in Thursday crash investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crash blocks both lanes at Highway 63 and Highway 22

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Joint Communications is reporting a vehicle crash closing both lanes of Highway 63 at Highway 22. Officials say to use caution, avoid the area if possible. Check back for updates on this developing story. The post Crash blocks both lanes at Highway 63 and Highway 22 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy