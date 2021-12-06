Police search for driver of apparent stolen vehicle in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police searched parts of central Columbia on Monday morning, looking for the driver of a vehicle that was apparently stolen.

Columbia police say it responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Rogers and Eighth street.

ABC 17 News crews saw several police units and officers on foot searching areas of central Columbia. Cpl. Kyle Green with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said police asked troopers for help while they were pursuing a stolen vehicle. The driver ditched the vehicle and ran in the area of Worley Street before troopers arrived and witnesses say he was armed, Green said.

One neighbor who didn't want to go on camera tells me they saw the driver running down Pendleton street. The neighbor lived in the Worley street area for about four years and believes the car was stolen from another part of town.

Boone County Sheriff's office said Columbia Police ask them to execute a K-9 but they still didn't find the suspect. "A dog tried unsuccessfully to track the driver," Green said.

A spokesperson with Columbia Public Schools told ABC 17 News, the incident caused local elementary school, Ridgeway, to be put on a hold, and parents were notified. One parent says she trust the school to protect her little one but any safety alerts are concerning.

"It is concerning of course but I feel like our leadership is good. They care about our students and they keep them safe," said Kristen Williams, a Columbia Public Schools Parent.

Police say were able to recover the stolen vehicle but the driver is still on the run. We'll let you know of any new details as soon as we get them.

