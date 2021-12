You can always tell which neighbors have a sense of humor by the name of their Wi-Fi router. Changing your Wi-Fi name is relatively easy to do, so why not make it silly and fun? You can basically change the name of your Wi-Fi to anything, but just make sure you’re following some basic rules like— don’t be offensive, keep it PG, and avoid including any personal info or passwords. Other than that, get creative with it!

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO