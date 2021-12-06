ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAQs About the Influenza (Flu) Vaccine with Dr. Mark Povroznik, Part 2

WDTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored - https://wvumedicine.org/united-hospital-center/. The Centers for Disease Control recommends that individuals receive an influenza vaccine—also known as a flu shot—each year by the end of October to prepare for the oncoming flu season. Because influenza is a virus, it is constantly mutating, and so it is important to get the flu...

www.wdtv.com

NebraskaTV

Two Rivers: National Influenza Vaccination Week

KEARNEY, Neb. — There's another vaccine health officials are hoping you'll get: the flu shot. Haleigh Cunningham with the Two Rivers Public Health Department has some tips about protecting ourselves this flu season following the Center for Disease Control's recent health advisory. 1. Take time to get a flu vaccine.
KEARNEY, NE
birminghamtimes.com

Drew: FAQS about COVID vaccine for children and teens

Millions of adults have received one of the three U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved COVID-19 vaccine series while many are now taking their newly approved recommended booster shots. Many of these individuals are parents and have been waiting to hear news about protection for their children and teens....
KIDS
Sedalia Democrat

What to know about flu and COVID-19 vaccines

Crisp fall weather and upcoming holiday months are joyful times, but illnesses like the flu and COVID-19 can put a damper on high spirits. Runny noses, coughing and hospitalizations are not something people want to deal with when preparing a Thanksgiving turkey or shopping for the perfect holiday gifts. Being prepared and proactive for winter viruses should be on everyone’s holiday to-do list.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTUL

CVS reminds Americans to get flu shot for National Influenza Vaccination Week

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — CVS Health has issued a reminder during National Influenza Vaccination Week that it's not too late to get your flu shots this season. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention began NIVW during 2005 to highlight the importance of flu vaccinations during the holiday and new year season when the illness is typically at its peak.
TULSA, OK
downbeach.com

Dr. Jason Paul Helliwell Discusses the Importance of Pregnant Women Getting the Flu Vaccine During COVID

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, public interest in vaccines has risen drastically. Unfortunately, this does not account for the interest in all vaccines. In 2019, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported that 51.6% of Americans received their flu vaccination during flu season. However, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, flu vaccination has actually gone down, most notably in pregnant women. This has caused great concern within the medical community, as pregnant women are highly susceptible to respiratory viruses such as COVID-19 and influenza.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
pagosasprings.com

Flu vaccination prevents millions of flu-related illnesses

Flu vaccination prevents millions of flu-related illnesses and deaths annually, but vaccination rates are low for many reasons. During the 2018-2019 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that about 45% of U.S. adults received the flu vaccine. While this is an increase of 8% from 2017-2018, it falls way below the national goal of 70% of American adults receiving a flu shot.
HEALTH
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When the Pandemic Will End

Coronavirus cases are going back up nationwide, as cooler weather approaches. When will this pandemic end, and how can you stay safe? To answer that, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky; and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared at a COVID briefing moments ago. Read on for seven life-saving pieces of guidance—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
ENVIRONMENT

