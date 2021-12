To get in the festive spirit, it helps to dress the part. And for us, that starts with our top half. Enter a Christmas jumper, whether that’s something overtly kitsch or one that’s a little more paired back.While Christmas jumpers have adopted a bad reputation for many reasons – some may say the Marmite of the fashion world – there really is something for everyone. We’re relieved to say that there’s never been more choice when it comes to seasonal knitwear – you no longer need to go full-blown Rudolph if you don’t want to. For something more understated and...

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO