Pedestrian accident in Pittsfield causes traffic delays

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) — Pittsfield police were on location late Sunday night after a pedestrian was involved in a motor vehicle accident.

According to a statement by the Pittsfield Police Department’s Lt. Jeffrey Bradford, traffic was diverted in the area of 638 Tyler Street in Pittsfield.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area at this time. The pedestrian, while unnamed by police, has sustained serious injuries but is expected to recover.

