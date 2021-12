Eight years ago today, Ron Burgundy came to North Dakota to deliver the news. Back in 2013, the world was preparing for the premiere of Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues. And, as part of a promotional tour for the movie, North Dakota was lucky enough to be graced with the presence of the legend that is Ron Burgundy. Can you believe it has been eight years since WILL FREAKING FERRELL was here to deliver North Dakotans their news?

MANDAN, ND ・ 7 DAYS AGO