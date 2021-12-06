ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Bitcoin trial: Defendant wins dispute over $50B in Bitcoin

By KEN SWEET
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9MbA_0dFPTfcq00
US Bitcoin Trial Dr. Craig Wright arrives at the Federal Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Miami. Wright is in a civil trial with Ira Kleiman. Kleiman claims that his deceased brother David and Wright were co-creators of Bitcoin. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (Marta Lavandier)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin, prevailed in a civil trial verdict Monday against the family of a deceased business partner that claimed it was owed half of a cryptocurrency fortune worth tens of billions.

A Florida jury found that Wright did not owe half of 1.1 million Bitcoin to the family of David Kleiman. The jury did award $100 million in intellectual property rights to a joint venture between the two men, a fraction of what Kleiman's lawyers were asking for at trial.

“This was a tremendous victory for our side," said Andres Rivero of Rivero Mestre LLP, the lead lawyer representing Wright.

David Kleiman died in April 2013 at the age of 46. Led by his brother Ira Kleiman, his family has claimed David Kleiman and Wright were close friends and co-created Bitcoin through a partnership.

At the center of the trial were 1.1 million Bitcoin, worth approximately $50 billion based on Monday’s prices. These were among the first Bitcoin to be created through mining and could only be owned by a person or entity involved with the digital currency from its beginning — such as Bitcoin's creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Now the cryptocurrency community will be looking to see if Wright follows through on his promise to prove he is the owner of the Bitcoin. Doing so would lend credence to Wright's claim, first made in 2016, that he is Nakamoto.

The case tried in federal court in Miami was highly technical, with the jury listening to explanations of the intricate workings of cryptocurrencies as well as the murky origins of how Bitcoin came to be. Jurors took a full week to deliberate, repeatedly asking questions of lawyers on both sides as well as the judge on how cryptocurrencies work as well as the business relationship between the two men. At one point the jurors signaled to the judge that they were deadlocked.

Bitcoin’s origins have always been a bit of a mystery, which is why this trial has drawn so much attention from outsiders. In October 2008 during the height of the financial crisis, a person or group of people going by the name “Satoshi Nakamoto” published a paper laying out a framework for a digital currency that would not be tied to any legal or sovereign authority. Mining for the currency, which involves computers solving mathematical equations, began a few months later.

The name Nakamoto, roughly translated from Japanese to mean “at the center of,” was never considered to be the real name of Bitcoin’s creator.

Wright's claim that he is Nakamoto has been met with skepticism from a sizeable portion of the cryptocurrency community. Due to its structure, all transactions of Bitcoin are public and the 1.1 million Bitcoin in question have remained untouched since their creation. Members of the Bitcoin community have regularly called for Wright to move just a fraction of the coins into a separate account to prove ownership and show that he truly is as wealthy as he claims.

During the trial, both Wright and other cryptocurrency experts testified under oath that Wright owns the Bitcoin in question. Wright said he would prove his ownership if he were to win at trial.

The lawyers for W&K Information Defense Research LLC, the joint venture between the two men, said they were “gratified” that the jury awarded the $100 million in intellectual property rights to the company, which developed software that set the groundwork for early blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies.

“Wright refused to give the Kleimans their fair share of what (David Kleinman) helped create and instead took those assets for himself," said Vel Freedman and Kyle Roche of Roche Freedman LLP and Andrew Brenner, a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner, in a joint statement.

Wright’s lawyers have said repeatedly that David Kleiman and Wright were friends and collaborated on work together, but their partnership had nothing to do with Bitcoin’s creation or early operation.

Wright has said he plans to donate much of the Bitcoin fortune to charity if he were to win at trial. In an interview, Wright’s lawyer Rivero reconfirmed Wright’s plans to donate much of his Bitcoin fortune.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
coingeek.com

Craig Wright Bitcoin Trial of the Century Win: The Bitcoin Bridge Special Edition with Connor Murray

It’s a good week for Dr. Craig Wright, who is fresh out of a resounding win in the “Bitcoin Trial of the Century” in Florida. Jurors in the Kleiman v Wright civil trial were faced with the difficult task of determining whether or not Dr. Wright partnered with his late friend Dave Kleiman in the creation and mining of Bitcoin. They also had to decide based on evidence if Dr. Wright fraudulently transferred assets belonging to Kleiman to himself.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to own

A computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of bitcoin has won a legal battle to keep hold of a hoard of the cryptocurrency worth tens of billions of dollars, despite not proving that he actually owns it. A Florida jury found that Craig Wright did not owe half of 1.1 million BTC to the family of David Kleiman, Wright's one-time business partner. Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketJurors took a full week to deliberate, repeatedly asking questions of lawyers on both sides as well as the judge on how cryptocurrencies work as well as the...
MARKETS
finextra.com

Craig Wright wins court battle for bitcoin fortune

Craig Wright, the self-declared inventor of bitcoin, is claiming victory in a civil lawsuit filed against him by the family of a dead business partner, despite being ordered to pay $100 million in damages. Australian Wright, who in 2016 said he was the mysterious bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, was sued...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
BBC

Bitcoin 'founder' wins right to keep billions of dollars

A computer scientist who claims he invented Bitcoin has won a court case allowing him to keep a cache of the cryptocurrency worth billions of dollars. A jury rejected claims that Craig Wright's former business partner was due half of the assets. As a result Mr Wright will retain 1.1m...
MARKETS
hypebeast.com

Alleged Bitcoin Creator Wins in $54 Billion USD Crypto Fortune Lawsuit

Self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright has officially prevailed in the 1.1 million Bitcoin dispute. The trial for the lawsuit began on November 1. The lawsuit was between Wright and his ex-business partner Dave Kleiman. According to Reuters the Miami jury has cleared Wright of his fraud charges. With a 1.1 million Bitcoin fortune at stake, which amounts to approximately $54 million USD at the time of writing, the jury does not require Wright to share the cryptocurrency amount with the Kleiman family but is intended to pay $100 million USD to the two’s joint company, W&K Information Defense Research LLC in intellectual property rights. Kleiman’s family contended that when Wright and Kleiman were business partners, “Wright stole the bitcoin stemming from their relationship.”
MARKETS
NBC News

Man claiming to be Bitcoin creator wins civil case over his cryptocurrency fortune

Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin, won a civil case against the family of his deceased business partner David Kleiman. The family claimed he owed them half of his cryptocurrency fortune. A Florida jury found that Wright did not owe half of 1.1 million Bitcoin to the family of Kleiman.Dec. 7, 2021.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Brenner
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
q957.com

Self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor largely prevails in $54 billion bitcoin trial

(Reuters) – A computer scientist who has claimed to be the inventor of bitcoin largely prevailed on Monday in a Florida jury trial over whether the estate of a former business partner deserved half of a bitcoin cache worth now about $54 billion. The Miami jury cleared Craig Wright on...
LAW
TheStreet

Defendant Ordered to Pay $100M in Multibillion Bitcoin Case

Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of bitcoin, escaped a potential multibillion-dollar verdict Monday in his fight with the estate of computer forensics expert Dave Kleiman, which claimed it was owed half of a cryptocurrency fortune worth tens of billions of dollars, according to news reports.
LAW
d1softballnews.com

The self-styled creator of Bitcoin wins a lawsuit that could have cost billions

Bitcoin was created in 2009 by a single or group of individuals who, signing with the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto, they have always chosen to remain anonymous. An aura of mystery that staggered in 2016 when the Australian computer scientist Craig Wright published a post on his blog in which he somehow implied that he was the one who made the protocol and, therefore, that he was the real Satoshi Nakamoto.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rivero Mestre Llp
decrypt.co

Craig Wright Lawsuit Over $57B in Bitcoin Could Be Headed for Mistrial

Craig Wright speaking at Coingeek 2020. Image: Decrypt. The estate of Dave Kleiman sued Craig Wright in 2018. A lawsuit alleges that Kleiman and Wright were partners who invented Bitcoin together. Wright claims he is the sole inventor of Bitcoin. When presented with two impossible options, sometimes it's best to...
LAW
wagmtv.com

Bitcoin in The County

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - Bitcoin has come to the county. And while this form of cryptocurrency is well over a decade old now, some may still have trouble understanding it. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story. Bitcoin. It’s not something you may have jingling in your pocket. Bitcoin is...
MARS HILL, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Cuba sees slow economic recovery at 4% in 2022 – official

HAVANA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A cash short and crippled Cuban economy will grow 4% next year as the Communist-run country struggles to recover from an economic crisis, according to a report by the prime minister posted over the weekend. Prime Minister Manuel Marrero’s annual report said the economy began...
BUSINESS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
41K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy