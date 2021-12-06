Chris Cuomo fired and facing sexual misconduct accusation; spokesman says charge is untrue

CNN on Saturday fired its top-rated anchor Chris Cuomo after allegations that he had breached journalistic ethics by helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when the latter was facing charges of sexual misconduct.

The firing came days after Cuomo was suspended indefinitely when more detailed information about his role in helping his brother came to light, the network said.

However, on Saturday, the network acknowledged that the anchor was also facing sexual misconduct accusations himself.

Attorney Debra Katz said she contacted CNN on Wednesday, a day after Cuomo was suspended, regarding allegations made by a client of hers concerning “serious sexual misconduct” against Cuomo.

“My client came forward at this time because she felt in sharing her story and related documentation, she could help protect other women,” Katz said in a statement on Sunday. Katz added that the woman wished to remain anonymous.

The Los Angeles Times said the woman was a colleague of Cuomo’s when he worked at ABC.

The woman also believed that Cuomo “played an active role in attempting to smear women” who had accused his brother Andrew, Katz told CNN.

On Saturday, a spokesman for Cuomo denied the allegations of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo was suspended on Tuesday following the release by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office of documents from the investigation of Andrew Cuomo. Included in those documents released Monday were email and text exchanges by Chris Cuomo about how he had tried to help his brother with the growing scandal.

CNN hired the law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP to investigate Chris Cuomo’s role in helping his brother.

The firm reviewed Cuomo’s deposition from the AG’s investigation and documents and statements he made to CNN and viewers and found that he had violated his contract.

Matt Dornic, head of communications for CNN, said in a statement that the law firm reported to the network last week that Cuomo had committed fireable offenses related to his brother’s scandal. The offenses violated the terms of his contract, Dornic said.

“When the new allegations came to us this week, we took them seriously, and saw no reason to delay taking immediate action,” he said in the statement.

Cuomo also announced Monday that he was stepping away from his SiriusXM radio show. He made the announcement on Twitter.

