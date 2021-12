PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left four men injured in Southwest Philadelphia.The shooting happened at South 50th Street and Woodland Avenue. The department said a 22- and 21-year-old were both shot in the leg and sent to a local hospital. Both are said to be in stable condition. The third victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot twice but is in stable condition. A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the arm, the department said. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO