Conor McGregor downplays Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy: 'A good fighter, not great'

Conor McGregor thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA too soon to be considered an all-time great.

Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC) hung up his gloves in October 2020 after three lightweight title defenses over McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. The 33-year-old retired undefeated and was remarkably only getting better as the competition got stiffer.

But the likes of former two-time UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz have questioned “The Eagle’s” decision to stop fighting in the heat of his prime, and former UFC two-division champ McGregor echoes that sentiment. Of course, McGregor was hoping to get a rematch with Nurmagomedov after he submitted to him and a brawl ensued, claiming that there was unfinished business.

McGregor has not minced words when it comes to his rival, but in a recent debate with filmmaker Will Harris, also known as “Anatomy of a Fighter” on Twitter, McGregor couldn’t help but chime in when Harris claimed that Nurmagomedov never deemed himself as the greatest.

Among the topics discussed were weight divisions, Nurmagomedov’s harsh words toward Jose Aldo

Harris lauds Khabib for being humble

McGregor mocks Khabib for asking to be named P4P No. 1

“He cried in the cage asking to be put on top of a media appointed list bro haha.”

McGregor digs in deeper

“He was a good fighter for those few weeks alright lol. Retiring takes you from all lists though. He retired and at the same time cried to be placed on one. It debunks your few tweets saying he is not about that. He should have kept quiet about Aldo. He is a fool now.”

McGregor explains why Khabib was 'good, not great'

“Yes. Good, not great. Low KO rate. Can’t kick whatsoever. Never moved up in weight class despite almost dying trying to make weight. Pulled out of fights multiple times. Retired early. All of which lead him to a good fighter, not great. He’d a good few months, that’s it.”

McGregor defends his featherweight reign

“Deaths door? That’s your side. I never missed weight or pulled out once! And I ran through the division in the process. Finishing with the fastest KO ever in a UFC world title fight. My weight rise was done flawlessly. We will disagree on legacy yet. As his one is already toast.”