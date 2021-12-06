ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Conor McGregor downplays Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy: 'A good fighter, not great'

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OaHil_0dFPSqL400

Conor McGregor thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA too soon to be considered an all-time great.

Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC) hung up his gloves in October 2020 after three lightweight title defenses over McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. The 33-year-old retired undefeated and was remarkably only getting better as the competition got stiffer.

But the likes of former two-time UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz have questioned “The Eagle’s” decision to stop fighting in the heat of his prime, and former UFC two-division champ McGregor echoes that sentiment. Of course, McGregor was hoping to get a rematch with Nurmagomedov after he submitted to him and a brawl ensued, claiming that there was unfinished business.

McGregor has not minced words when it comes to his rival, but in a recent debate with filmmaker Will Harris, also known as “Anatomy of a Fighter” on Twitter, McGregor couldn’t help but chime in when Harris claimed that Nurmagomedov never deemed himself as the greatest.

Among the topics discussed were weight divisions, Nurmagomedov’s harsh words toward Jose Aldo

Check out their interaction below.

Harris lauds Khabib for being humble

McGregor mocks Khabib for asking to be named P4P No. 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446H22_0dFPSqL400

“He cried in the cage asking to be put on top of a media appointed list bro haha.”

McGregor digs in deeper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nr8PG_0dFPSqL400

“He was a good fighter for those few weeks alright lol. Retiring takes you from all lists though. He retired and at the same time cried to be placed on one. It debunks your few tweets saying he is not about that. He should have kept quiet about Aldo. He is a fool now.”

McGregor explains why Khabib was 'good, not great'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Ch43_0dFPSqL400

“Yes. Good, not great. Low KO rate. Can’t kick whatsoever. Never moved up in weight class despite almost dying trying to make weight. Pulled out of fights multiple times. Retired early. All of which lead him to a good fighter, not great. He’d a good few months, that’s it.”

McGregor defends his featherweight reign

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sf8Rh_0dFPSqL400

“Deaths door? That’s your side. I never missed weight or pulled out once! And I ran through the division in the process. Finishing with the fastest KO ever in a UFC world title fight. My weight rise was done flawlessly. We will disagree on legacy yet. As his one is already toast.”

Comments / 0

Related
FitnessVolt.com

Conor McGregor is Looking Jacked In Recent Photo

Conor McGregor continues the healing process after a freak injury resulted in his tibia/fibula breaking during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. In a recent photo shared on Instagram, the former two-division UFC champion appears to be bulked up with a whole lot of muscle packed on. As one of...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor responds after Nate Diaz throws out “great idea” that he fight Khamzat Chimaev next

Conor McGregor has responded after Nate Diaz tossed out the “great idea” that he fight Khamzat Chimaev in his UFC return. Yesterday, Diaz (20-13 MMA) revealed that the UFC had recently offered him a bout with Chimaev to serve as the final fight of his current contract. Nate was insulted with the UFC’s decision to offer him a “rookie” and voiced his displeasure with TMZ Sports.
UFC
mmanews.com

Michael Chandler Apologized To Wife For Brutal Justin Gaethje Fight

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler apologized to his wife for the damage he took against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. Chandler and Gaethje put on one of the greatest three-round fights in recent memory, going back and forth on the feet from start to finish. Both men had their moments, but ultimately Gaethje would leave the cage victorious via a unanimous decision.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Will Harris
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Dominick Cruz
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov advises Dustin Poirier to be cautious in UFC title fight with Charles Oliveira: “This guy is real finisher, he’s very dangerous”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has advised former opponent Dustin Poirier to avoid the “red zone” of Charles Oliveira in their upcoming fight at UFC 269. Poirier (28-6 MMA) will challenge Oliveira (31-8 MMA) for the promotions lightweight world title on December 11 in Las Vegas. The fight will serve as Dustin Poirier’s...
UFC
firstsportz.com

WATCH: The crazy body transformation of Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor looks jacked right now he might not be able to cut all the way down to 155 pounds ever again. The Notorious One has been on a layoff since his injury at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. Despite being severely injured, Conor McGregor has once again shown why he gets paid the big bucks by showing massive improvements in his body during his recovery period. The Irishman appears to have not taken a day off during his layoff.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma
bjpenndotcom

Colby Covington on the state of Conor McGregor’s career: “It’s sad to see, man. It’s a big downfall”

UFC welterweight Colby Covington commented on the state of Conor McGregor’s career, saying that “it’s sad to see, man. It’s a big downfall.”. Covington is coming off of a close loss to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in their rematch at UFC 268 earlier this month. McGregor, meanwhile, hasn’t competed since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight back at UFC 264 in August. He is hoping to step back into the Octagon in 2022, but despite being out on the sidelines with a broken leg, McGregor has continued to open his loud mouth from his seat on social media.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Nate Diaz’s net worth in 2021

Nate Diaz is an active MMA fighter for the UFC, and he is the younger brother of fellow UFC fighter and MMA great Nick Diaz. In this article, however, we will focus on Nate Diaz’s net worth in 2021. Nate Diaz’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $8 million. Nate Diaz’s...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Donates To Bellator Fighter Paralyzed During Training

Conor McGregor is feeling the holiday spirit, as the Irish star donated to Ian Coughlan’s cause after the fighter was left paralyzed during a training accident on July 31, 2021. A somber tone filled the room when Ian Coughlan’s accident resulted in doctors telling him he may never walk again....
UFC
ClutchPoints

Dustin Poirier’s net worth in 2021

Dustin Poirier is one of the best UFC fighters today. He currently ranks No. 1 in the UFC Lightweight division, just behind champion Charles Oliviera, and No. 5 in the Men’s Pound-for-Pound rankings. In this article, we will take a look at Dustin Poirier’s net worth in 2021. Dustin Poirier’s...
UFC
The Independent

‘The guy is jacked’: Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh gives insight into injury recovery and UFC return

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has provided an update on his fighter’s return to the Octagon, following the former UFC champion’s leg break against Dustin Poirier.McGregor has lost twice to Poirier in 2021, knocked out by the American in the second round in January before suffering a broken leg at the end of the first round in July.The Irishman is expected back in the ring in the first half of 2022, and coach Kavanagh spoke to Submission Radio about his compatriot’s recovery and impending return.“He’s going to be back in the gym, he’s going to be back on the...
UFC
The Independent

Ian Garry: UFC’s newest star on Conor McGregor comparisons and his stellar debut

Many fighters mentally visualise key moments in their career, but it is rare for those moments to materialise just as conceived.Ian Garry had a clear design for his UFC debut, so specific that the room for error could have been excruciatingly claustrophobic.But the 24-year-old Irishman displayed precocious composure all throughout fight week this month – still just 23 at the time – both in his expert navigation of interviews and when he stepped foot in the Octagon for the first time. A wave of hype crested on 6 November at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as Garry’s...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor admits he has been impressed by Michael Chandler: “Could well be today’s champion”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor admitted that he has been impressed by Michael Chandler, saying that he “could well be today’s champion.”. McGregor took questions from fans on his social media on Saturday, and one of the questions that he was asked is what he thinks about Chandler. The former Bellator lightweight champion joined the UFC earlier this year and he has had three memorable fights in the Octagon thus far. In his UFC debut, he knocked out Dan Hooker at UFC 257 (the same card that McGregor headlined against Dustin Poirier). Chandler was then given a vacant title shot against Charles Oliveira and, while he lost via second-round TKO, that was also a fantastic fight. Then, Chandler lost a decision to Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, but the fight was an absolute war and Chandler’s stock arguably went up despite losing the fight.
UFC
MMAmania.com

McGregor’s coach gives training update: Conor’s ‘very excited to attack 2022’

Conor McGregor isn’t out there granting many interviews, so we haven’t had many solid updates regarding his future. Sure, there’s a whole lot of late night tweet and delete sessions declaring a comeback for the ages, another Irish invasion in 2022, and maybe a fight against Max Holloway? It’s hard to separate the bluster and self-promotion from any real solid plans.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

UFC star Conor McGregor is horrifically jacked

2021 wasn’t the greatest year in terms of fighting for Conor McGregor, getting knocked out by Dustin Poirier in January then breaking his leg against his UFC rival in July. However, the Irishman is on the mend now and according to his coach, looking more jacked than ever. Via The...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
99K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy