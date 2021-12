Stepping into the private glass elevator inside the spectacular Regalia Penthouse overlooking Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach is a little like being inside one of those bank teller pneumatic tubes. Press the button and whoosh, you are up and away. Here, the air-powered glass cylinder can elevate you between the three floors of this sprawling 15,000-plus-square-foot mansion in the sky, taking you up to the home’s 45th-floor private pool and sky bar. “There’s definitely a ‘Beam me up, Scotty’ feeling to the elevator. It’s a real rush,” Jeff Miller, listing broker with One Sotheby’s International Realty, tells Robb Report. For the past six months,...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO