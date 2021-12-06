ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stricter international flight COVID-19 testing rules go into effect

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
New COVID-19 testing rules are now in effect for people entering the United States by plane.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now requires a pre-departure coronavirus test one day before flying to the U.S., USA Today reported.

CNN reported that the rule specifies one day before a flight, not 24 hours, to allow for flexibility.

Originally the rule only applied to unvaccinated travelers. Now anyone traveling to the country by air must be tested.

The rule also applies to all air passengers over the age of 2 no matter the person’s nationality.

Airlines were also asked to collect contract tracing information and to forward it to the CDC when requested to do so with the information including names, addresses, phone numbers, emails and birthdays, according to USA Today.

According to the CDC, the only people who do not have to take a test the day before are those who have recovered from COVID-19 within 90 days of travel and can provide documentation, CNN reported.

In addition to the testing requirements, President Joe Biden announced last week that the federal mask mandate requiring masks in airports, on planes, on buses and on trains, would be extended through March 18, CNN reported.

For more on the new regulations, visit the CDC.

