Titans designate WR Julio Jones for return

By Zachary Links
 6 days ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Titans have designated wide receiver Julio Jones for return from injured reserve. Jones will be eligible to practice starting Monday, which means that he can be activated any time within the next 21 days.

A hamstring injury has limited Jones to just six games so far this season. Last month, the Titans moved to place him on IR, freeing up an additional roster spot for a few weeks.

Jones, who has a history of hamstring trouble, has caught 21 passes for 336 yards and no touchdowns so far in his first Titans season. The good news is that the Titans are still 8-4, despite playing most of the year without Jones or star running back Derrick Henry.

The 11th-year receiver could come back as soon as Sunday, the Titans’ first game off of their bye week. A win will put them one step closer to officially clinching the AFC South and, potentially, capturing a first-round bye.

Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

