ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gran Turismo 7 Rated by ESRB, In-Game Purchases Confirmed

By Salal Awan
twistedvoxel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESRB has rated Gran Turismo 7 for the PS4 and PS5 also describing the game including in-game purchases. The game has an E for Everyone rating. Gran Turismo 7 is the first mainline game in the series since the launch of Gran Turismo 6 on...

twistedvoxel.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

The 20 best video game consoles and hardware of all time

The release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X got us thinking – what are the best video game consoles of all time? Then again, with the Golden Joystick Awards celebrating 50 years of gaming, maybe this framing isn't wide enough. So we took it to you, the GamesRadar+ readers and the Golden Joystick Award 2021 viewers to rank the greatest video game hardware – from the humble PC to the biggest launches from Microsoft, Nintendo, Sega, and Sony.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gran Turismo 7#Gran Turismo Sport#Esrb Rating#Beer#Esrb#Polyphony Digital
pushsquare.com

Fanatec's Official Gran Turismo 7 Racing Wheel Revealed, Prices Start from $700

After much engine purring, peripheral manufacturer Fanatec has officially revealed its official Gran Turismo racing wheel, which will release in time for the upcoming Gran Turismo 7. Fully named the Gran Turismo DD Pro, this is a beast of an accessory, and comes as a complete bundle featuring the wheel base, steering wheel, and pedals – with prices starting from $699.95/€699.95, and rising as high as $969.85/€969.85.
CARS
psu.com

Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Has Been Rated By ESRB

Naughty Dog’s upcoming Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has been rated by the ESRB, which is the second rating so far this month, after Australia’s Ratings Board also rated the bundle. Both ratings suggest that the collection, which includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, will...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Sony Interactive Entertainment
gtplanet.net

Fanatec Gran Turismo DD Pro Orders Go Live

The Fanatec Gran Turismo DD Pro, the official steering wheel peripheral of Gran Turismo 7, is now available to order through the Fanatec website. It uses Direct Drive motor technology, which sees the steering wheel input shaft being driven by the motor itself rather than slaved by gears or belts to the motors. That means player input is more accurate and nuanced, while force feedback effects are more immediate and detailed.
TECHNOLOGY
Carscoops

OG Racing Sim Gran Turismo Started As A Mario Kart Rip-Off

Whatever flavour of console is your favorite, if you like racing games you owe a debt of gratitude to Polyphony’s Gran Turismo. The legendary sim-racing franchise is poised to celebrate its 25th birthday in 2022 with the hotly anticipated, and much delayed, Gran Turismo 7. Gran Turismo helped make the...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Official ‘Gran Turismo 7’ full steering wheel kit will cost you £1000

Racing accessory manufacturer Fanatec has unveiled its official Gran Turismo 7 steering wheel, and it’s incredibly expensive. : The Best Racing Games: All the best driving games on Xbox, PlayStation and PC in 2021. The Gran Turismo DD Pro steering wheel, which is said to feature “Direct Drive technology for...
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Digimon Survive rated by the ESRB

An ESRB rating has appeared for long-awaited strategy RPG Digimon Survive. Spotted by Gematsu, the rating lists the game with a Teen rating for Crude Humor, Fantasy Violence, Language, and Mild Blood. Also somewhat interestingly, the ESRB description calls Digimon Survive a 'visual novel, with strategy/role-playing game elements'. While Digimon...
VIDEO GAMES
CAR Magazine

Vision Gran Turismo leads Porsche's Esports offensive

► Plus plans to introduce solid state batteries in 2028. Porsche is the latest manufacturer to create an all-new concept, specifically for use in Gran Turismo. Available exclusively in Gran Turismo 5 (out on next year on the PS5 and PS4) the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo follows the 917 Living Legend, but is the first car to be designed purposely for videogame use. It’s been teased on the cover of the new Gran Turismo game for a while, but it’s just been revealed in full at the Gran Turismo World Final.
CARS
wccftech.com

Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 and PS4 Has Been Rated in Australia

The upcoming Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 has been rated by the Australian rating board. The racing title for PlayStation platforms is currently slated for a release next year on March 4th following a delay earlier this year, and the upcoming next installment in the franchise has now received a rating. In general, games receive an age rating close to release, and with Gran Turismo 7 now receiving an official rating in Australia, another delay appears unlikely.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

FIA Certified Gran Turismo World Finals Go Live This Weekend

World Finals for Gran Turismo to be broadcasted on Youtube, Facebook. For those who love watching car racing, love seeing competitive esports, or simply want to see the last of a Worlds championship, they have all of that combined this weekend. From December 3rd to 5th, 2021, the world championship for Gran Turismo will go live. Not only that, but this will go live on PlayStation and Gran Turismo YouTube and Facebook pages. And too, this marks the end of the current Gran Turismo World Championships, which started in partnership with the FIA.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Here’s How To Change Xbox Series Dynamic Background To Halo Infinite

Microsoft has rolled out new dynamic backgrounds for the Xbox Series consoles including one for Halo Infinite and one for Wasteland 3. The new dynamic backgrounds are a delight to see so if you are interested in changing them on your Xbox Series consoles, make sure to read the complete article.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Halo Infinite Campaign File Size Revealed, Copies Out In The Wild Could Lead To Spoilers

Halo Infinite campaign is all set to launch on December 8 and copies of the game are already out. The file size of Halo Infinite has been revealed. The game is already going through a public free-to-play multiplayer beta while the official launch was set for December 8. The campaign will be released on this date and it will also be available for Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Deep Rock Galactic Headed to PS5 and PS4 in January 2022 - News

Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Ghost Ship Games announced the cooperative mining first-person shooter, Deep Rock Galactic, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2022. The game first launched in for PC via Steam Early Access in February 2018 and the full launch for the Xbox One...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Two PlayStation Exclusives Next Year

Nintendo fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting two PS4 exclusive games next year; ones of these games is a proper exclusive that right now can only be played on the PS4, while the other is a console exclusive, meaning it's also available on PC, in addition to the PS4. The former, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, is obviously more notable, and it's also the better game. Developed by acclaimed studio Vanillaware and published by Atlus/Sega, it's poised to shed its PS4 exclusivity and come to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on April 22, 2022 via both the Nintendo eShop and the retail market.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Game Comes to Switch on April 12

Atlus' official Twitter account announced on Sunday that it will release Vanillaware's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim PlayStation 4 game for Nintendo Switch in the West on April 12. The game will launch for Switch in Japan on April 14. Both digital and physical copies of the game will include extras...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy