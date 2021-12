PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re looking for something to do with the family to celebrate the holidays, many things that were closed last year because of the pandemic are back open. Kidsburgh has several holiday guides of things to do, including a Guide to Ten holiday light displays in the area. 1. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland If you prefer to stay warm in your car, there are lots of drive-through light displays, starting with one of the biggest you’ll find – Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland at the Big Butler Fairgrounds. You’ll drive through two miles of holiday lights, choreographed to holiday music on your car’s radio. 2....

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO