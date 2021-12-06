Superior Group's BAMKO Acquires Sutter's Mill Specialties

NeoLight LLC, an ASU spinout and an Arizona based newborn medical device company, announced it has acquired Phoenix Technology Group LLC (PTG), a leading provider of advanced ophthalmic imaging devices, including a telemedicine platform for retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) screening, a leading cause of blindness in premature infants. The acquisition will expand the NeoLight product portfolio to include the ocular imaging devices Phoenix ICON, Phoenix ICON GO, and the telemedicine platform Phoenix CONNECT. These products provide advanced ocular imaging through lens and light innovation, providing stunning ocular images that give clinicians the needed speed, confidence, and connectivity for patient exams.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO