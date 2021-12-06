ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Superior Group's BAMKO Acquires Sutter's Mill Specialties

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Superior Group Of Companies Inc's (NASDAQ: SGC) branded merchandise division, BAMKO LLC, has acquired substantially all the assets of Sutter's Mill Specialties Inc. The terms...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: PLBY Group CEO Talks The Company's Transition To Web 3.0

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) went public via special purpose acquisition company in February. Now, the iconic company is focused on transformation as it explores opportunities with NFTs, the metaverse and more. "We are transforming this company into a web 3.0 company moving forward," PLBY Group CEO Ben Kohn said...
BUSINESS
Norristown Times Herald

Saint-Gobain to acquire specialty construction chemicals company

In a move it calls a “decisive step in establishing Saint-Gobain’s leading position worldwide in construction chemicals,” French construction materials company Saint-Gobain has announced plans to acquire GCP Applied Materials, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of sustainable construction chemicals. Saint-Gobain, which has its North American headquarters on Moores...
EAST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, PA
foodmanufacturing.com

Ardent Mills Acquires Firebird Artisan Mills

DENVER — Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, announced Dec. 7 that it has successfully completed the acquisition of substantially all the. business assets of Firebird Artisan Mills, a gluten-free, specialty grain and pulse milling company. Over the next several months the Firebird Artisan Mills brand and products will be fully integrated into Ardent Mills as the company continues to bolster its emerging nutrition offerings.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Limbach Acquires Specialty Mechanical Contractor Jake Marshall For $20M

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) has acquired Chattanooga, Tennessee-based specialty mechanical contractor Jake Marshall, LLC, along with certain affiliated companies, for an enterprise value of $20 million in an all-cash transaction. In addition, Jake Marshall's owners may receive up to $6 million subject to meeting certain performance thresholders in calendar...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superior Group#Bamko Llc#Mill Specialties Inc#Sgc
labelandnarrowweb.com

Duraco Specialty Tapes acquires 3 Sigma

OpenGate Capital portfolio company, Duraco Specialty Tapes, a manufacturer of pressure sensitive tapes and specialty materials, announced that it has acquired 3 Sigma, a custom provider of pressure sensitive products and specialty coatings from Brixey & Meyer Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in Troy, OH, USA,...
BUSINESS
perfumerflavorist.com

DSM to Acquire Vestkorn Milling

Royal DSM has announced that it will acquire Norwegian company Vestkorn Milling, one of Europe’s producers of pea and bean-derived ingredients for plant-based protein products, for an enterprise value of €65m. Vestkorn Milling supplies proteins, starches and dietary fibers for plant-based foods, pet food and animal feed. The company has...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Lucid Shares Are Sliding Today

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading lower Thursday after the company announced an offering of $1.75 billion in convertible senior notes. The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Lucid, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears, and will mature on December 15, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Benzinga

Michigan Cannabis Co Touted 'Kirkland Of Cannabis' Launches New Product To Raise Money For Underserved Communities

Common Citizen, a Michigan-based cannabis company with a mission of inclusion and diversity, is furthering that mission with its newest product line, Principle. Starting in mid-December, Common Citizen will sell its Principle product, two half-gram prerolls, at its Common Citizen retail locations. The company announced that all proceeds from the sales of the Principle products will be donated to Michigan’s Local Community Engagement and Social Equity programs.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

NeoLight Acquires Occular Screening Leader Phoenix Technology Group, Strengthening The Company’s Newborn Care Global Strategy

NeoLight LLC, an ASU spinout and an Arizona based newborn medical device company, announced it has acquired Phoenix Technology Group LLC (PTG), a leading provider of advanced ophthalmic imaging devices, including a telemedicine platform for retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) screening, a leading cause of blindness in premature infants. The acquisition will expand the NeoLight product portfolio to include the ocular imaging devices Phoenix ICON, Phoenix ICON GO, and the telemedicine platform Phoenix CONNECT. These products provide advanced ocular imaging through lens and light innovation, providing stunning ocular images that give clinicians the needed speed, confidence, and connectivity for patient exams.
PHOENIX, AZ
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
19K+
Followers
91K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy