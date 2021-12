PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is dead and her husband is in custody following an early morning standoff in Northern Liberties, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened in the 300 block of Poplar Street. Just before 1 a.m. Friday, officers said the 55-year-old woman, later identified as Margaret Lippi, was shot in the face. The suspect is her 62-year-old husband. The deadly shooting is being described as a domestic incident. According to investigators, the suspect has a history of abuse and drug use. A witness told police the suspect walked into the bedroom where Lippi was lying and fired three shots....

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO