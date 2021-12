A nearly 700-year-old U.K. home, part of which was once used by the Archbishops of Canterbury, has hit the market for a guide price of £4.25 million (US$5.6 million). Known as the Old Palace, the 5,985-square-foot residence sits on close to 6.5 acres in the village of Wrotham, near Sevenoaks in Kent. It features all of the charm of a period home, but has been updated with modern amenities, according to the listing with Savills, which brought the property to the market last month.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO