ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Toddler accidentally shot in home nearly a month ago has died

By Chad Petri
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ujXiG_0dFPQtup00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police say the two-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself with a gun discovered in a home has died.

A family spokesperson identified the 2-year-old who died as Khylan Orlando Clinton-Martin

The incident happened on a Saturday morning, Nov. 13, inside 1212 Alba Street. Authorities say the child found a gun while unattended and accidentally shot himself. He was taken to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital in critical condition.

Mobile Police investigating shooting at Azalea Pointe Apartments

At this time no charges have been filed. Police say the child died Sunday and describe this as an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

16-year-old shot outside convenience store in Mobile Friday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A 16-year-old is recovering after being shot in the leg while sitting in a vehicle outside of a convenience store Friday night. Mobile Police say the victim was sitting in a vehicle parked outside DP Corner Food Store on Wagner Street. Two friends were standing outside of the vehicle when someone started […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

MCSO investigates after person shot outside Semmes Walmart

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a person was shot outside the Semmes Walmart early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to a call for a shooting at that location after 1 that morning. Authorities say the victim was shot in the leg while emptying trash in the Walmart […]
SEMMES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, AL
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

73-year-old Pensacola man killed while crossing Lillian Highway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 73-year-old Pensacola man was killed while crossing Lillian Highway at N. 79th Avenue Friday evening. Florida Highway Patrol reports that at about 5 p.m. on Dec. 10, the man attempted to cross Lillian Highway and walked into the direct path of a pickup truck traveling west. The driver of […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Aniah’s Law used to revoke bond for Mobile murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A murder suspect’s bond has been revoked after he was charged with domestic violence while out on bond.  Jeremiah Allen, suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Citgo gas station in 2019, was out on bond when he was charged with third-degree domestic violence Thanksgiving morning.  A Mobile County […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Toddler#Usa Children#Women S Hospital#Mobile Police
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman charged for murder in Ohio

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman faces a federal murder charge for the killing of a man in Ohio. Chelsea Perkins, 31, was arrested and charged for an Ohio murder that happened last March. The victim’s remains were found March 9, 2021 near Terra Vista Cemetery, a burial ground at the Cuyahoga Valley […]
OHIO STATE
WKRG News 5

Trailer stolen from Port City Pacers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A group known for setting up runs is now looking for equipment that’s on the run. A social media post by Port City Pacers Friday evening says someone stole their trailer. According to the post “the trailer is a vital part of our race productions, and we would love to have […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Enterprise murder victim’s family speak out

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — On Friday, WDHN spoke with Lawrence Davis, Jr.’s sister, the 47-year-old who was fatally shot in an Enterprise motel in April 2020. On Wednesday, the Coffee County Clerk’s Office made a clerical error that led to the release of murder defendant Jamal Harper. In April 2020, Harper is accused of the […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

FHP: 22 cars damaged by rocks on I-10

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol says 22 cars were damaged Thursday by rocks falling from an overpass on Interstate 10 in Escambia County. But troopers say right now, it’s a mystery how and why the rocks fell and hit the cars. FHP says the damage to the cars could have been […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Former FedEx driver dumped hundreds of packages in Blount County because ‘he didn’t want to deliver them’

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The man responsible for dumping hundreds of packages from a FedEx truck into a ravine in Blount County will turn himself over to law enforcement for his “poor choices,” Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon announced Friday. During a press conference Friday afternoon, Moon announced that Deandre Charleston, 22, of Adamsville, […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

19 Henry County car break-ins leads to four men, juvenile arrested

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Four men and a juvenile face multiple charges in several breaking and entering car thefts made in the Henry County area. According to a press release, the Abbeville Police Department responded to 19 breakings and entering of vehicle calls on Tuesday. The break-ins occurred between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. As a result of […]
HENRY COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Two-vehicle crash shuts down EB Highway 98 in Wilmer

UPDATE (9:27 p.m. 12/10/21): ALEA says the roadway is now open. WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — A two-vehicle crash is blocking the eastbound lane of Highway 98 near Shelby Lane in Wilmer. The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are asking for anyone in the area […]
WILMER, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy