Toddler accidentally shot in home nearly a month ago has died

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police say the two-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself with a gun discovered in a home has died.

A family spokesperson identified the 2-year-old who died as Khylan Orlando Clinton-Martin

The incident happened on a Saturday morning, Nov. 13, inside 1212 Alba Street. Authorities say the child found a gun while unattended and accidentally shot himself. He was taken to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital in critical condition.

At this time no charges have been filed. Police say the child died Sunday and describe this as an ongoing investigation.

