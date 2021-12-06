Bengals LB Logan Wilson to miss time with shoulder dislocation

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson had to be carted off on Sunday following a Chargers punt return. Backup Markus Bailey also suffered an injury during the game, leaving the Bengals with just three healthy LBs in Germaine Pratt, Joe Bachie, and Clay Johnston. Fortunately, Bailey will be OK — Rapoport hears that he’s only dealing with a stinger.

Wilson, a second-year pro out of Wyoming, has started in all 12 of his games for the Bengals this year. To date, he’s got four interceptions, one forced fumble, one sack and 92 total stops. The advanced metrics at Pro Football Focus have him tied for 47th among all qualified linebackers, good for second on the team behind Pratt (37th).