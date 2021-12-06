ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football: Devy Recap Championship Week

By Anthony Corrente
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 5 days ago

Fantasy Football: Devy Recap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHlEq_0dFPQpNv00
What happened during Rivalry Week? Here is a recap of the weekend of college football for your devy fantasy football teams and skilled positions in the NFL Draft.

Conference Championships have come and gone, and the seeding for the College Football Playoff has been set. After upsetting Georgia, Alabama sits atop the rankings set to square off against Cincinnati, who came in at number four. The Bulldogs slipped to third in the rankings after faltering against the Crimson Tide and will find themselves in a matchup against the scoring hot University of Michigan. It’s bound to be an excellent College Football Playoff, but before we jump too far ahead, let’s take another spin around the NCAA to check in on some of the other top storylines from conference championship week.

Without further ado, let’s hop into the Conference Championship week devy recap here at NFL Draft Bible and see who some of the top performers of this past week were.

KENNY PICKETT CONTINUES TO IMPRESS

The internet nearly combusted when Kenny Pickett pulled off the infamous fake slide that led to the above rushing touchdown. Despite endless debate centered around whether or not the move should be allowed, Pickett continues to flash the tools that make him an attractive option as an NFL signal-caller.

After throwing touchdown number 42 on the season, Pickett can now lay claim to having thrown for more touchdowns in a single season than any other ACC history. While his rushing ability won’t ever be mistaken for someone like Liberty’s Malik Willis, he can navigate the pocket effectively and still has enough athleticism to make something happen in the running game when his number is called.

He has the arm talent to make accurate throws to all three levels of the field, and his poise and toughness will have NFL talent evaluators fawning over him. There is a real chance Pickett ends up the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

JEROME FORD EXPLODES FOR 187 YARDS AND 2 SCORES

The Bearcats have locked themselves into the College Football Playoff, and they can thank Jerome Ford for a healthy contribution to accomplishing that feat.

While Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller and Iowa State’s Breece Hall have generated most of the headlines for the 2022 NFL Draft, Ford needs to be in the discussion for one of the more exciting running backs available in this coming draft. He’s averaged over six yards per attempt this season to the tune of 1,242 yards and 19 scores on the ground.

His utilization in the receiving game has increased as the season has gone on, and his skill set could help find him a mid-round draft selection come springtime. Even though he’s had a big season, his name doesn’t generate as much hype as some of his counterparts at the position. Acquiring Ford now could prove to be wise, as that cost may increase with more big-time production in the College Football Playoff.

FRESHMAN FOCUS: BROCK BOWERS, TIGHT END, GEORGIA

The tight end position is potentially the most perplexing in fantasy football, and having an elite one gives you a significant positional advantage over the vast majority of your opponents, as there are so few true difference makers at the NFL level.

True freshman tight end Brock Bowers certainly looks the part of an elite difference-maker. In Georgia’s loss to the Crimson Tide, Bowers flashed every bit of his potential. He hauled in ten receptions for 139 yards - both of which were high marks on the season.

He is a plus athlete with incredible hands and can make things happen after the catch. You won’t find many people ranking Bowers lower than number two when it comes to devy tight ends, as he and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer can both throw their names in the ring for the most exciting young prospects at the position.

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Fantasy Football Rankings

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Handicapping the Heisman field: Who takes home the trophy?

The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Saturday night, and the drama surrounding the prestigious prize has hardly waned in these parts. That’s in part because of who will be in New York as a finalist — Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson — and who won’t — Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III.
COLLEGE SPORTS
SB Nation

Kenny Pickett’s genius fake slide led to an NCAA rule change

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is only 23 years old, but he’s already changing the game of football. Pickett, who many believe will be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, was bestowed with one of the highest honors a football player can receive: Having a rule changed because of him. It all stemmed from the ACC Championship Game, in which Pickett ran for a 58-yard touchdown, all because he knew how to manipulate the rules to his advantage.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
NBC Sports

Eagles snag a 1st-round QB in latest mock draft

When I put together my initial 2022 mock draft four weeks ago, the Eagles were sitting at No. 3, 8 and 9. Three picks in the top 10, and I had them landing some elite talent, all on the defensive side. Things have changed. A lot. Since that mock appeared...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Baker Mayfield News

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Detroit Lions, 13-10, on Sunday afternoon, as the AFC North franchise improved to 6-5 on the year. Baker Mayfield had a tough day, completing 15 of 29 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Mayfield,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#University Of Michigan#Nfl Draft#Acc
NFLDraftBible

How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - Thanksgiving 11/25

How to Watch Thanksgiving NFL Football Games Today - Thursday, November 25th, 2021. The NFL week is set to kick off on Thursday for some Thanksgiving football action! The first game of the day features the Chicago Bears are headed to Detroit to take on the Lions in what should be a heated division rivalry game. The early evening game features a Las Vegas Raiders team that is desperate for a win against one of the best teams in the NFL right now, the Dallas Cowboys. The day of football concludes with the Buffalo Bills heading to New Orleans to take on the Saints on NBC. Read below where you can watch the NFL games on Thanksgiving and the betting lines.
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft: Prospects on the Rise - Wide Receivers

Rising NFL Draft Prospects Week 12: Week of the Wide Receiver. In last week’s piece, we mentioned that this is the time of the year where the cream rises to the top -- when the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft would make themselves known and separate themselves from the rest of the class. Week 12 delivered on that front in a BIG way. There were a ton of great performances that all deserve mention.
NFL
NFLDraftBible

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the leading authority on the NFL Draft. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates to our underclassmen tracker and bookmark our NFL Draft Headquarters page for exclusive coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft. Celebrating 20 years of excellence!. Quarterbacks. Matt...
NFL
NFLDraftBible

Canada Prospect Hopeful For NFL Opportunity

New Mexico State dropped their final game of the season on Saturday, falling 44-27 to UMass. There have not been many bright spots during their 1-11 campaign but at least one player has aspirations to continue his playing career. Monstrous 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive tackle Sage Doxtater set two new school...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFLDraftBible

Gambling: College Football Games to Bet on

Rivalry week is here, one of the best weekends in college football with tons of great matchups. After a hot start to the season for the first several weeks, we are looking to get back on track this week. On the bright side, rivalry week, conference championships and upcoming bowl games will hopefully allow us to finish strong. With plenty of data on these teams, this is a good time of the year to find out who’s real and who’s ready to throw in the towel. Let's dive into the best college football games you should be betting on this weekend.
NFL
NFLDraftBible

Texas DB Confirms His Intent For 2022 NFL Draft

Texas senior defensive back Josh Thompson will forego his additional year of eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft. “Although I do have one more year of eligibility left, I sat and talked with my family and coaches about the best decision for me and my future,” Thompson announced on Saturday. “My time here has been unbelievable, and I don't regret one second of being at this amazing University. With that being said, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Hook 'em."
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Matthew Bergeron, Offensive Tackle, Syracuse Orange

Ezring: The 2021 Syracuse offensive line led the way for a dynamic running game. A key member of that unit was Matthew Bergeron. The Canadian tackle is a proven, reliable starter on both the right and left sides of the line. The Orange lineman boasts sufficient short-area movement skills and loose hips to hinge. He is capable of pulling to the front side A and B gaps; similarly, he gets to the second level in the run game. He flashes the ability to perform reach blocks. He has above-average straight-line speed to get to space on screens. In pass protection, he has the change of direction ability to mirror and can meet defenders at the bottom of the outside track in his vertical sets. Moreover, Bergeron manufactures power well, using persistent leg drive to create space or close distance against longer defenders. Upon engagement, the Syracuse standout exhibits heavy hands to put opponents off balance and impact their rush timing. He sometimes displays a passable anchor when he plays with sound leverage and a wide base. What’s more, the athletic lineman has the flexibility to roll his hips through blocks. Additionally, Bergeron regularly maintains a wide base into and through engagement. In pass protection, he usually keeps active feet. Bergeron’s initial punch is often accurate. He handles stunts well. Subscribe for full article.
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Kenneth Walker III, Running Back, Michigan State Spartans

Pun: Kenneth Walker is an electric back who is dangerous in space. He excels on zone concepts as he possesses great change of pace, slowing down to press the gap and manipulate defenders until stepping on the gas and bursting in a different direction. Walker’s short-area acceleration and explosive lateral cuts make him a terror to tackle at the first level, if there is any inch of space, he will find it due to astute peripheral vision and a never-say-die mentality. Walker is a solid gap/power runner too as he can hit the designed hole or bounce runs to the edge when he reads the defense collapsing inside. Furthermore, Walker is a dangerous runner at the 2nd level as he sets up incoming defenders with a head fake and jab step before using an explosive jump cut to create space laterally. He is a strong finisher at the 2nd and 3rd level when he gains a head of steam and can put defensive backs in the dirt when he lowers his shoulder. Walker has potential as a receiving threat too, he’s a hands catcher who can be a YAC monster due to his scary athletic ability in space. Feeding him on screens and swing passes has been an efficient action for the Spartans and this simple role should continue in the NFL. Subscribe for full article.
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFL: The Colts Run Game is made of NIGHTMARES

This week’s film breakdown analyzes the Indianapolis Colts run game and their Running Back Jonathan Taylor. The second-year back has exploded on the field setting multiple records, and the Colts are one of the hottest teams in the NFL with their sights set on the playoffs. Frank Reich, the offensive line, the skill position players and Taylor have all come together to create one of the deadliest ground games in the league, which begs the question: what makes them so dynamic?
NFL
NFLDraftBible

HUB Spotlight: Jean Constant, WR/KR, Stony Brook

The HUB Football CAMP series, created by Don Yee, is the premier destination for NFL scouts to evaluate pro free agents. The OTA-style event is an invite-only workout, which features a coaching staff with over 100 combined years of NFL experience and has seen nearly 25% of participants go on to sign a pro contract. The next HUB Football CAMP is scheduled for Sunday, December 15th at Southeastern College in Chula Vista, California. Representatives from the NFL, CFL and other organizations are expected to be in attendance, in addition to the NFL Draft Bible. We will highlight some of the confirmed attendees leading up to ‘The CAMP.’
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft: Cyclones Running Back Sets Record

Breece Hall Sets Record - Boosts 2022 NFL Draft Stock. Iowa State junior running back Breece Hall put an exclamation point on what might have been his final collegiate game. One of the top-rated runners on the NFL Draft Bible big board, Hall ran for a career-high 242 rushing yards during the Cyclones 48-14 rout over TCU. It was the 24th consecutive game with a touchdown, a new school record (Bill Burnett), as he became the first Iowa State player to notch at least 250 scrimmage yards and four scrimmage touchdowns in a game since former Heisman Trophy winner Troy Davis, who accomplished the feat on Sept. 28, 1996, according to ESPN.
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft: Tropical Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

The following players have been invited to the 2022 Tropical Bowl. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!. Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl |...
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
461
Followers
1K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy