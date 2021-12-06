Fantasy Football: Devy Recap Championship Week

Fantasy Football: Devy Recap

What happened during Rivalry Week? Here is a recap of the weekend of college football for your devy fantasy football teams and skilled positions in the NFL Draft.

Conference Championships have come and gone, and the seeding for the College Football Playoff has been set. After upsetting Georgia, Alabama sits atop the rankings set to square off against Cincinnati, who came in at number four. The Bulldogs slipped to third in the rankings after faltering against the Crimson Tide and will find themselves in a matchup against the scoring hot University of Michigan. It’s bound to be an excellent College Football Playoff, but before we jump too far ahead, let’s take another spin around the NCAA to check in on some of the other top storylines from conference championship week.

Without further ado, let’s hop into the Conference Championship week devy recap here at NFL Draft Bible and see who some of the top performers of this past week were.

KENNY PICKETT CONTINUES TO IMPRESS

The internet nearly combusted when Kenny Pickett pulled off the infamous fake slide that led to the above rushing touchdown. Despite endless debate centered around whether or not the move should be allowed, Pickett continues to flash the tools that make him an attractive option as an NFL signal-caller.

After throwing touchdown number 42 on the season, Pickett can now lay claim to having thrown for more touchdowns in a single season than any other ACC history. While his rushing ability won’t ever be mistaken for someone like Liberty’s Malik Willis, he can navigate the pocket effectively and still has enough athleticism to make something happen in the running game when his number is called.

He has the arm talent to make accurate throws to all three levels of the field, and his poise and toughness will have NFL talent evaluators fawning over him. There is a real chance Pickett ends up the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

JEROME FORD EXPLODES FOR 187 YARDS AND 2 SCORES

The Bearcats have locked themselves into the College Football Playoff, and they can thank Jerome Ford for a healthy contribution to accomplishing that feat.

While Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller and Iowa State’s Breece Hall have generated most of the headlines for the 2022 NFL Draft, Ford needs to be in the discussion for one of the more exciting running backs available in this coming draft. He’s averaged over six yards per attempt this season to the tune of 1,242 yards and 19 scores on the ground.

His utilization in the receiving game has increased as the season has gone on, and his skill set could help find him a mid-round draft selection come springtime. Even though he’s had a big season, his name doesn’t generate as much hype as some of his counterparts at the position. Acquiring Ford now could prove to be wise, as that cost may increase with more big-time production in the College Football Playoff.

FRESHMAN FOCUS: BROCK BOWERS, TIGHT END, GEORGIA

The tight end position is potentially the most perplexing in fantasy football, and having an elite one gives you a significant positional advantage over the vast majority of your opponents, as there are so few true difference makers at the NFL level.

True freshman tight end Brock Bowers certainly looks the part of an elite difference-maker. In Georgia’s loss to the Crimson Tide, Bowers flashed every bit of his potential. He hauled in ten receptions for 139 yards - both of which were high marks on the season.

He is a plus athlete with incredible hands and can make things happen after the catch. You won’t find many people ranking Bowers lower than number two when it comes to devy tight ends, as he and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer can both throw their names in the ring for the most exciting young prospects at the position.

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Fantasy Football Rankings

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings