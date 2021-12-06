ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield State Forest death being investigated as homicide

By Amy Phillips
 5 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man found deceased Saturday at the Pittsfield State Forest is the victim of a homicide according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

In a news release sent to 22News from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, it was determined that 32-year-old Reymon Delacruz-Batista died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide.

Police investigating after body found at Pittsfield State Forest

Hunters found Delacruz-Batista’s body in the Pittsfield State Forest Saturday morning. Pittsfield Police,
Pittsfield Fire, and Action Ambulance responded, and paramedics pronounced Delacruz-Batista deceased at the scene. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, and additional Massachusetts State Police assets also responded.

Police are requesting that anyone with home surveillance systems in the area please provide copies of recordings from Friday night into Saturday morning to investigators. Anyone with information in connection with this crime should contact Berkshire State Police Detectives at 413-499-1112 or the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.

