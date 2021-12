I am increasingly troubled by the focus on collaboration tools without a comparable focus on understanding how employees work together successfully — or why they aren’t collaborating at all. Most collaboration recommendations, like this one, start with the assumption that people want or need to collaborate and don’t know how. I’m also concerned that we have, over time, made it increasingly difficult for people to work with each other while also believing that some new tool will fix this manufactured problem.

EDUCATION ・ 11 HOURS AGO