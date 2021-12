WEST PLAINS, MO – On Tuesday, Nov. 30, a worldwide celebration generosity known as Giving Tuesday will be recognized. Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to come together through generosity in all its forms by sharing acts of kindness and giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes. Ozarks Healthcare’s Foundation is one of several organizations in the Ozarks that uses gifts of philanthropy to serve the health of its community.

WEST PLAINS, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO