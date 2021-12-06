ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Azeez Al-Shaair: A mindset of perseverance

By Ty Austin
Niners Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen things kicked off on game day against the Minnesota Vikings, Azeez Al-Shaair was expected to, at the very least, split his time at WILL linebacker with the returning Dre Greenlaw, who was just activated from the IR. Al-Shaair has filled the position since the second half of Week 1 more...

www.ninersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
49erswebzone

Azeez Al-Shaair: Records don’t matter when it comes to 49ers-Seahawks

423 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. No one at the San Francisco 49ers team facility is taking the Seattle Seahawks lightly. On Monday night, the Seahawks lost their third straight and sixth of the last seven games, falling to 3-8 on the season. The 49ers, however, appear to be surging. They have won three straight and four of their last five games. After being cast aside earlier in the season, San Francisco is now entrenched in the playoff hunt.
NFL
49erswebzone

Why John Lynch and DeMeco Ryans believe Azeez Al-Shaair is the 49ers’ most-improved defender

1.9k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. When referencing the San Francisco 49ers linebackers during the offseason, the main spotlights were All-Pro Fred Warner and his coverage sidekick, Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw is most known for his magnificent stop of Jacob Hollister at the 1-yard line to clinch the NFC West title in Week 17 of the 2019 NFL season.
NFL
Monterey County Herald

49ers report card: Deebo Samuel’s injury stings but Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair shine

Here is how the 49ers (6-5) graded in Sunday’s 34-26 home win over the Minnesota Vikings (5-6): Kyle Shanahan called Jimmy Garoppolo’s first-series interception “inexcusable,” and he demanded his quarterback rally, which Garoppolo did on several key throws. There was the third-and-11 completion to Brandon Aiyuk and an ensuing touchdown throw to Jauan Jennings’ touchdown to swing the momentum and spark a 21-point scoring spree. There were late completions to Trent Sherfield and Kyle Juszczyk to help kill precious minutes. Aiyuk’s catches went for 37, 30 and 24 yards. Those are confidence builders at a time they might need him more than ever, if Deebo Samuel is shelved by a groin injury. Kittle had just one catch (13 yards) but it was timely and to the 3-yard line to set up the go-ahead touchdown. Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton had a couple of rough spots on the line’s right side. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer complained about the 49ers getting away with holding, which is something the 49ers have seen too often with how opponents treat Nick Bosa.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Lewis
Person
Lane Kiffin
Bay Area Sports Page

49ers in Five: Azeez Al-Shaair says the team won’t underestimate the Seahawks

The 49ers are getting a lot of messages from the universe that the Seattle Seahawks aren’t going to be a problem for them. First, the league flexed their game out of Sunday Night Football and into the late afternoon window. Then, Seattle fell flat on their face against Washington on Monday night. But if you’re worried about the Niners reading their own press clippings this week and laying yet another egg in Seattle, let this quote from Azeez Al-Shaair on KNBR allay your fears.
NFL
NBC Sports

Al-Shaair plays key role in 49ers' win after injuries

Linebacker Fred Warner, who has not missed a game in his four-year NFL career, was on the 49ers' sideline for 22 snaps Sunday with a hamstring injury. The 49ers' other top linebacker, Dre Greenlaw, was on the field for only 13 plays before he aggravated a groin injury and could not continue.
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan delivers high praise for Al-Shaair after big game

The 49ers have not one, not two, but three good linebackers in the middle of their defense. We know what All-Pro Fred Warner is capable of, same with third-year linebacker Dre Greenlaw who recently returned from the Injured List. The rising star amongst the group, though, is Azeez Al-Shaair, who had two takeaways in the 49ers 34-26 win over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
NFL
Santa Cruz Sentinel

49ers’ Al-Shaair blends patience with well-earned aggression in breakout year

SANTA CLARA — Azeez Al-Shaair has learned to slow down and play fast at the same time. The third-year linebacker’s eagerness to range sideline to sideline and hit anything in his sights helped him make the 49ers as an undrafted free agent and play in all 16 games with five starts a year ago.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
San Francisco Chronicle

49ers, Azeez Al-Shaair embracing linebacker’s breakneck style, warts and all

Because Azeez Al-Shaair spends four quarters in fifth gear, the 49ers’ hair-on-fire linebacker occasionally can miss tackles or get out of position. This is not a secret. This week, head coach Kyle Shanahan said players with Al-Shaair’s aggressiveness make big plays, but he noted such a trait can present issues.
NFL
Yardbarker

Azeez Al-Shaair Faces Greatest Challenge of Career Against Seahawks

Fred Warner is a long shot to play against the Seahawks. With him out of the lineup, that means the responsibility of being the MIKE linebacker with the green dot falls on Azeez Al-Shaair. “Yeah, I think it will be Azeez," said Kyle Shanahan on who fills in for Warner....
NFL
Yardbarker

Azeez Al-Shaair is Ascending to a Pro Bowl Level Player

There aren't enough positive things to say about Azeez Al-Shaair. Anytime a player is having their best performance of their career, all you can do is be in awe of their growth. The 49ers certainly are lucky to have Al-Shaair continue to be an anchor in their defense. Against the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021

Cam Newton is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has seen in the past decade. He is a nightmare for every team’s defenses as he can attack them by passing or rushing it himself. For this one, let’s take a look at Cam Newton’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Cam Newton’s Pregame Outfit

Cam Newton is back in the National Football League – and so are his incredible pregame outfits. The veteran NFL quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers earlier this week. Newton will be active for Sunday’s game. While Newton isn’t expected to start on Sunday – that honor...
NFL
USA Today

Panthers owner David Tepper refused to give Cam Newton's No. 1 away

The love and respect for Cam Newton, even after a messy separation, remained present within the Carolina Panthers organization. Featured in his Sunday morning report on how the unlikely reunion materialized, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport noted that Newton’s No. 1 had to be preserved by the team. “When the...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL QB Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 season fresh off of surprise trade rumors involving star quarterback Russell Wilson. While nothing happened, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams the quarterback would accept a trade to. Now, 12 weeks into the 2021 season, the Seahawks sit at just 3-8 on the year.
NFL
Popculture

Panthers Announce Big Roster Move on Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers have lost their star running back for the remainder of the 2021 season. On Monday, the Panthers announced that Christian McCaffrey suffered an injury in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins won't be able to play in the team's remaining games this year. McCaffrey had an MRI on Monday, which revealed the ankle injury suffered on Sunday is severe enough to place him on injured reserve. When learning the news, McCaffrey went to Instagram to send a message to his fans.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy