Ahead of what promises to be a thrilling and acrimonious championship-deciding race in Abu Dhabi, Toto Wolff and Christian Horner shook hands at their final press conference and wished one another luck. The Mercedes and Red Bull team principals have engaged in a war of words for much of the Formula One season as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have duelled and clashed. The two drivers head into Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix level on 369.5 points after a controversial race in Saudi Arabia, where Hamilton and Verstappen’s rivalry boiled over after previous crashes at Monza and Silverstone. There...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO