Early in the second half, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats made a critical move that not only changed the complexion of the CFL's East final but also saved their season. With the Toronto Argonauts up 6-0 and quarterback Jeremiah Masoli struggling to get anything going and fumbling the ball at a crucial point in the game, head coach Orlondo Steinauer called on Dane Evans to take over. The decision paid off as Hamilton flipped the script on the Argos with a 27-19 victory at BMO Field, delighting the large contingent of Tiger-Cats fans who made the drive across the QEW.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO