Fans can apparently look forward to a preview of the second Into the Spider-Verse animated film soon, according to executive producer Amy Pascal. The follow-up to Sony's Academy Award-winning Marvel Comics adaptation is set for release in October 2022, and so far, all fans have seen is a series of social media teases that feature various different spider-logos. It isn't clear yet whether the movie will pick up where the post-credits scene from the first one left off, introducing Miguel O'Hara from Spider-Man 2099, or whether that was just an Easter egg for fans and not meant to tee up a sequel.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO